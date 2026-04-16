Scottie Scheffler’s opening tee shot at the RBC Heritage goes out of bounds

Scottie Scheffler’s first swing of the first round of the RBC Heritage went wide right and out of bounds.

The 2024 winner at Harbour Town Golf Links took a penalty stroke, re-teed and then riffled his next drive down the fairway. He then hit his approach shot inside 12 feet and made the putt to salvage bogey.

Two holes later, he birdied the third hole to get back to even par.

Scheffler is in search of his second win of the year and his first since his season debut at The American Express.

Ludvig Åberg is the early leader after posting an 8-under 63.