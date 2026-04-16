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Careful what you wish for: Tour obliges Chris Gotterup’s whiff video request

  
Published April 16, 2026 04:23 PM
Scheffler's opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
April 16, 2026 02:38 PM
Scottie Scheffler's first swing of the 2026 RBC Heritage went wide right and out of bounds.

The PGA Tour wants its players to be happy.

So much so that when asked mid-tournament to splice together a highlight reel, it will do so in less than an hour’s time.

Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a highlight.

Such was the case Thursday when Chris Gotterup took to X and tagged the Tour in a post that read, “hopefully someone has video of my whiff on hole 15 today” after finishing his first round at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Gotterup used a crying laughing emoji to show he was taking the swing-and-miss moment in stride. He went on to double bogey the par-5 15th hole.

The Tour didn’t waste much time to clip and respond to the 26-year-old’s request, posting a wordless response with the video of the whiff that took place between two trees.

The four-time Tour winner finished with a 1-under 70 on his opening round, and sits T-45 in the no-cut, 82-player field.

He is set to tee off with Viktor Hovland at 1:30 p.m. during Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage.