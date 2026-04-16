Careful what you wish for: Tour obliges Chris Gotterup’s whiff video request

The PGA Tour wants its players to be happy.

So much so that when asked mid-tournament to splice together a highlight reel, it will do so in less than an hour’s time.

Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a highlight.

Such was the case Thursday when Chris Gotterup took to X and tagged the Tour in a post that read, “hopefully someone has video of my whiff on hole 15 today” after finishing his first round at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Gotterup used a crying laughing emoji to show he was taking the swing-and-miss moment in stride. He went on to double bogey the par-5 15th hole.

The Tour didn’t waste much time to clip and respond to the 26-year-old’s request, posting a wordless response with the video of the whiff that took place between two trees.

The four-time Tour winner finished with a 1-under 70 on his opening round, and sits T-45 in the no-cut, 82-player field.

He is set to tee off with Viktor Hovland at 1:30 p.m. during Friday’s second round of the RBC Heritage.

