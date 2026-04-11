Shane Lowry makes second career Masters hole-in-one in Round 3

It had been far too long since Shane Lowry found the bottom of the cup from off the tee.

Two weeks, to be exact.

Something seem wrong with that timeline? That’s because normal players don’t make holes-in-one twice in a three-week span.

Lowry is becoming more of a specialist than your average PGA Tour player.

The 39-year Irishman aced the par-3 sixth hole at Augusta during his Masters third round on Saturday. It was Lowry’s second hole-in-one at the sport’s premier venue. He’s the first player with two career holes-in-one at the Masters.

Needing one stroke on No. 6, Shane Lowry cards an ace. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SAr9uy2KBs — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Lowry, whose tee shot on the par-3 second hole at Memorial Park in Houston on March 29 took a pair of bounces before hitting the flagstick and falling into the hole, has a way of picking his spots for an ace.

His first on Tour one came a decade ago at Augusta’s famed 16th hole.

Lowry’s next one came at the 17th “island green” at TPC Sawgrass during the 2022 Players Championship. And last year, he made a hole-in-one at the iconic seventh at Pebble Beach.

The 2025 Ryder Cup hero sits T-3 on the Masters leaderboard as of 4 p.m. ET. He’s 3 under through the first seven holes of the third round.

When was the last hole-in-one at the Masters?

Lowry’s ace is the first hole-one at the Masters since 2022. Stewart Cink recorded one on the 16th hole in the first round before being cut.

The last player to ace the sixth hole was Corey Conners in 2021. Only seven players have ever made a hole-in-one 190-yard par-3.

What prize is given for making a hole-in-one at the Masters?

This will be Lowry’s second crystal bowl, a trophy that has been given to players who record a hole-in-one at Augusta since 1967.

Gene Sarazen received the first one. Bruce Devlin, who double eagled on hole No. 8 in 1967, was awarded the second.

