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Masters 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published April 11, 2026 07:03 PM
McGinley: McIlroy 'has found his spiritual home' at Augusta National
April 10, 2026 09:33 PM
Paul McGinley feels like Rory McIlroy and Augusta National are the perfect match. He, Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss McIlroy dominance in the 2026 Masters on "Live From the Masters."

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy at Augusta National this weekend.

Can Masters history be made with McIlroy becoming the tournament’s fourth repeat champion or will a competitive field led by 2026 Players Championship winner Cameron Young chase him down?

Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Jason Day and Justin Rose can certainly apply pressure, too. Masters winners Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed can’t be forgotten about either, especially after McIlroy lost a six-shot lead at one point on Saturday.

Young was the one to thwart the wire-to-wire effort on Saturday, entering Sunday’s final round tied as co-leader at 11 under. Despite the 7-under 65 from Young in Round 3, McIlroy is the Sunday favorite to put on another green jacket.

Live From the Masters” coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with post-round coverage following the conclusion of play. Here’s when the final round pairings are set to tee off.

The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2026: Leaderboard, results and scores from Round 3
Here’s a look at the third-round leaderboard for the full field in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

How to watch 2026 Masters final round:

Final-round tee times and pairings for Augusta:

TimePlayers
9:06 AM
EDT

Aaron Rai

Charl Schwartzel

9:17 AM
EDT

Gary Woodland

Kurt Kitayama

9:28 AM
EDT

Jon Rahm

Sergio Garcia

9:39 AM
EDT

Si Woo Kim

Rasmus Højgaard

9:50 AM
EDT

Keegan Bradley

Dustin Johnson

10:01 AM
EDT

Matt McCarty

Corey Conners

10:12 AM
EDT

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

10:23 AM
EDT

Alex Noren

Maverick McNealy

10:45 AM
EDT

Adam Scott

Marco Penge

10:56 AM
EDT

Harris English

Sam Stevens

11:07 AM
EDT

Brian Harman

Jordan Spieth

11:18 AM
EDT

Sungjae Im

Hideki Matsuyama

11:29 AM
EDT

Sepp Straka

Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 AM
EDT

Chris Gotterup

Kristoffer Reitan

11:51 AM
EDT

Michael Brennan

Max Homa

12:13 PM
EDT

Nick Taylor

Matt Fitzpatrick

12:24 PM
EDT

Ludvig Åberg

Brian Campbell

12:35 PM
EDT

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

12:46 PM
EDT

Brooks Koepka

Wyndham Clark

12:57 PM
EDT

Ryan Gerard

Xander Schauffele

1:08 PM
EDT

Jake Knapp

Ben Griffin

1:30 PM
EDT

Patrick Reed

Collin Morikawa

1:41 PM
EDT

Patrick Cantlay

Russell Henley

1:52 PM
EDT

Scottie Scheffler

Haotong Li

2:03 PM
EDT

Jason Day

Justin Rose

2:14 PM
EDT

Sam Burns

Shane Lowry

2:25 PM
EDT

Cameron Young

Rory McIlroy

Shane-Lowry-Masters-Ace-2026.jpg
Shane Lowry makes second career Masters hole-in-one in Round 3
Is anyone better on Tour than Shane Lowry at getting a hole-in-one? The Irishman recorded an ace on the par-3 sixth hole at Augusta. It’s his fifth career hole-in-one on Tour.