Masters 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

All eyes are on Rory McIlroy at Augusta National this weekend.

Can Masters history be made with McIlroy becoming the tournament’s fourth repeat champion or will a competitive field led by 2026 Players Championship winner Cameron Young chase him down?

Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Jason Day and Justin Rose can certainly apply pressure, too. Masters winners Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed can’t be forgotten about either, especially after McIlroy lost a six-shot lead at one point on Saturday.

Young was the one to thwart the wire-to-wire effort on Saturday, entering Sunday’s final round tied as co-leader at 11 under. Despite the 7-under 65 from Young in Round 3, McIlroy is the Sunday favorite to put on another green jacket.

“Live From the Masters” coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with post-round coverage following the conclusion of play. Here’s when the final round pairings are set to tee off.

Masters 2026: Leaderboard, results and scores from Round 3 Here’s a look at the third-round leaderboard for the full field in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

How to watch 2026 Masters final round:

Final-round tee times and pairings for Augusta:

Time Players 9:06 AM

EDT Aaron Rai Charl Schwartzel

9:17 AM

EDT Gary Woodland Kurt Kitayama

9:28 AM

EDT Jon Rahm Sergio Garcia

9:39 AM

EDT Si Woo Kim Rasmus Højgaard

9:50 AM

EDT Keegan Bradley Dustin Johnson

10:01 AM

EDT Matt McCarty Corey Conners

10:12 AM

EDT Viktor Hovland Justin Thomas

10:23 AM

EDT Alex Noren Maverick McNealy

10:45 AM

EDT Adam Scott Marco Penge

10:56 AM

EDT Harris English Sam Stevens

11:07 AM

EDT Brian Harman Jordan Spieth

11:18 AM

EDT Sungjae Im Hideki Matsuyama

11:29 AM

EDT Sepp Straka Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 AM

EDT Chris Gotterup Kristoffer Reitan

11:51 AM

EDT Michael Brennan Max Homa

12:13 PM

EDT Nick Taylor Matt Fitzpatrick

12:24 PM

EDT Ludvig Åberg Brian Campbell

12:35 PM

EDT Tyrrell Hatton Tommy Fleetwood

12:46 PM

EDT Brooks Koepka Wyndham Clark

12:57 PM

EDT Ryan Gerard Xander Schauffele

1:08 PM

EDT Jake Knapp Ben Griffin

1:30 PM

EDT Patrick Reed Collin Morikawa

1:41 PM

EDT Patrick Cantlay Russell Henley

1:52 PM

EDT Scottie Scheffler Haotong Li

2:03 PM

EDT Jason Day Justin Rose

2:14 PM

EDT Sam Burns Shane Lowry

2:25 PM

EDT Cameron Young Rory McIlroy

