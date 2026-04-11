Masters 2026: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
All eyes are on Rory McIlroy at Augusta National this weekend.
Can Masters history be made with McIlroy becoming the tournament’s fourth repeat champion or will a competitive field led by 2026 Players Championship winner Cameron Young chase him down?
Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Jason Day and Justin Rose can certainly apply pressure, too. Masters winners Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed can’t be forgotten about either, especially after McIlroy lost a six-shot lead at one point on Saturday.
Young was the one to thwart the wire-to-wire effort on Saturday, entering Sunday’s final round tied as co-leader at 11 under. Despite the 7-under 65 from Young in Round 3, McIlroy is the Sunday favorite to put on another green jacket.
“Live From the Masters” coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with post-round coverage following the conclusion of play. Here’s when the final round pairings are set to tee off.
How to watch 2026 Masters final round:
- 8AM-2PM: Live From the Masters
- 2-7PM: Masters, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters
Final-round tee times and pairings for Augusta:
|Time
|Players
|9:06 AM
EDT
Aaron Rai
Charl Schwartzel
|9:17 AM
EDT
Gary Woodland
Kurt Kitayama
|9:28 AM
EDT
Jon Rahm
Sergio Garcia
|9:39 AM
EDT
Si Woo Kim
Rasmus Højgaard
|9:50 AM
EDT
Keegan Bradley
Dustin Johnson
|10:01 AM
EDT
Matt McCarty
Corey Conners
|10:12 AM
EDT
Viktor Hovland
Justin Thomas
|10:23 AM
EDT
Alex Noren
Maverick McNealy
|10:45 AM
EDT
Adam Scott
Marco Penge
|10:56 AM
EDT
Harris English
Sam Stevens
|11:07 AM
EDT
Brian Harman
Jordan Spieth
|11:18 AM
EDT
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:29 AM
EDT
Sepp Straka
Jacob Bridgeman
|11:40 AM
EDT
Chris Gotterup
Kristoffer Reitan
|11:51 AM
EDT
Michael Brennan
Max Homa
|12:13 PM
EDT
Nick Taylor
Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:24 PM
EDT
Ludvig Åberg
Brian Campbell
|12:35 PM
EDT
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
|12:46 PM
EDT
Brooks Koepka
Wyndham Clark
|12:57 PM
EDT
Ryan Gerard
Xander Schauffele
|1:08 PM
EDT
Jake Knapp
Ben Griffin
|1:30 PM
EDT
Patrick Reed
Collin Morikawa
|1:41 PM
EDT
Patrick Cantlay
Russell Henley
|1:52 PM
EDT
Scottie Scheffler
Haotong Li
|2:03 PM
EDT
Jason Day
Justin Rose
|2:14 PM
EDT
Sam Burns
Shane Lowry
|2:25 PM
EDT
Cameron Young
Rory McIlroy