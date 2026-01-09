Sony Open 2026: Full field for the PGA Tour season opener

After a delayed start because of The Sentry cancellation, the PGA Tour season gets underway with the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jan. 15-18.

Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin and J.J. Spaun highlight some of the notables who will make their 2026 debuts.

Here’s a look at the full field at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu with Golf Channel coverage beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. ET: