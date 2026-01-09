Skip navigation
Sony Open 2026: Full field for the PGA Tour season opener

  
Published January 9, 2026 05:19 PM
Kaufman: The media perspective; Spieth's need for 'freedom'
January 8, 2026 06:58 PM
Smylie Kaufman, PGA Tour winner and host of "The Smylie Show," discusses how he views the Tour from a media perspective, and how Jordan Spieth can return to major-winning form.

After a delayed start because of The Sentry cancellation, the PGA Tour season gets underway with the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jan. 15-18.

Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Ben Griffin and J.J. Spaun highlight some of the notables who will make their 2026 debuts.

Here’s a look at the full field at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu with Golf Channel coverage beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. ET: