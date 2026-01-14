Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 at Waialae Country Club
The PGA Tour is in Honolulu, Hawaii, for this week’s Sony Open, the first event of the 2026 season.
Here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings at Waialae Country Club.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Brice Garnett
Michael Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
|12:10 PM
EST
|10
Austin Eckroat
Peter Malnati
Keith Mitchell
|12:21 PM
EST
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Gary Woodland
Alex Smalley
|12:21 PM
EST
|10
Matthieu Pavon
Sam Stevens
Matti Schmid
|12:32 PM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Emiliano Grillo
Denny McCarthy
|12:32 PM
EST
|10
Sahith Theegala
Seamus Power
Kristoffer Reitan
|12:43 PM
EST
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Cam Davis
Taylor Pendrith
|12:43 PM
EST
|10
J.J. Spaun
Collin Morikawa
Adam Scott
|12:54 PM
EST
|1
Brian Campbell
Harry Hall
Corey Conners
|12:54 PM
EST
|10
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Russell Henley
|1:05 PM
EST
|1
Adam Schenk
Steven Fisk
William Mouw
|1:05 PM
EST
|10
Nick Taylor
Aaron Rai
Robert MacIntyre
|1:16 PM
EST
|1
Patton Kizzire
Nick Dunlap
Rico Hoey
|1:16 PM
EST
|10
Ryo Hisatsune
Danny Walker
David Ford
|1:27 PM
EST
|1
Pierceson Coody
Kevin Roy
Haotong Li
|1:27 PM
EST
|10
Chandler Phillips
John Parry
S.T. Lee
|1:38 PM
EST
|1
Ricky Castillo
Kensei Hirata
Corey Kozuma
|1:38 PM
EST
|10
Alejandro Tosti
Takumi Kanaya
Kota Kaneko
|1:49 PM
EST
|1
John VanDerLaan
Gordon Sargent
Yuta Sugiura
|1:49 PM
EST
|10
Zecheng Dou
Pontus Nyholm
Anson Cabello
|4:40 PM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Hank Lebioda
|4:40 PM
EST
|10
Adam Svensson
Chad Ramey
Vince Whaley
|4:51 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Bud Cauley
Mark Hubbard
|4:51 PM
EST
|10
Eric Cole
Zac Blair
Dylan Wu
|5:02 PM
EST
|1
Daniel Berger
Webb Simpson
Doug Ghim
|5:02 PM
EST
|10
Rafael Campos
Zach Johnson
Beau Hossler
|5:13 PM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Hideki Matsuyama
Jordan Spieth
|5:13 PM
EST
|10
Joe Highsmith
Nico Echavarria
Davis Riley
|5:24 PM
EST
|1
Michael Brennan
Tony Finau
Johnny Keefer
|5:24 PM
EST
|10
Ryan Gerard
Chris Kirk
Vijay Singh
|5:35 PM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Maverick McNealy
Si Woo Kim
|5:35 PM
EST
|10
Matt McCarty
Billy Horschel
Jake Knapp
|5:46 PM
EST
|1
S.H. Kim
Mac Meissner
Luke Clanton
|5:46 PM
EST
|10
Austin Smotherman
Adrien Saddier
Chandler Blanchet
|5:57 PM
EST
|1
Max McGreevy
Jordan Smith
A.J. Ewart
|5:57 PM
EST
|10
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Davis Chatfield
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|6:08 PM
EST
|1
Neal Shipley
Jeffrey Kang
Taisei Nagasaki
|6:08 PM
EST
|10
Isaiah Salinda
Dan Brown
Keita Nakajima
|6:19 PM
EST
|1
Zach Bauchou
Marcelo Rozo
Kazuki Higa
|6:19 PM
EST
|10
Christo Lamprecht
Emilio Gonzalez
Ren Yonezawa