Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 at Waialae Country Club

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:36 AM
Theegala eyes top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
January 13, 2026 08:03 PM
Sahith Theegala talks from "one of the chillest places on Earth" ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii. He views 2026 as a year to reset, while maintain goals of finishing in the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings.

The PGA Tour is in Honolulu, Hawaii, for this week’s Sony Open, the first event of the 2026 season.

Here’s a look at first-round tee times and groupings at Waialae Country Club.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Previews
Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST		1

Brice Garnett

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

12:10 PM
EST		10

Austin Eckroat

Peter Malnati

Keith Mitchell

12:21 PM
EST		1

Erik van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Alex Smalley

12:21 PM
EST		10

Matthieu Pavon

Sam Stevens

Matti Schmid

12:32 PM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Emiliano Grillo

Denny McCarthy

12:32 PM
EST		10

Sahith Theegala

Seamus Power

Kristoffer Reitan

12:43 PM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

Taylor Pendrith

12:43 PM
EST		10

J.J. Spaun

Collin Morikawa

Adam Scott

12:54 PM
EST		1

Brian Campbell

Harry Hall

Corey Conners

12:54 PM
EST		10

Ben Griffin

Chris Gotterup

Russell Henley

1:05 PM
EST		1

Adam Schenk

Steven Fisk

William Mouw

1:05 PM
EST		10

Nick Taylor

Aaron Rai

Robert MacIntyre

1:16 PM
EST		1

Patton Kizzire

Nick Dunlap

Rico Hoey

1:16 PM
EST		10

Ryo Hisatsune

Danny Walker

David Ford

1:27 PM
EST		1

Pierceson Coody

Kevin Roy

Haotong Li

1:27 PM
EST		10

Chandler Phillips

John Parry

S.T. Lee

1:38 PM
EST		1

Ricky Castillo

Kensei Hirata

Corey Kozuma

1:38 PM
EST		10

Alejandro Tosti

Takumi Kanaya

Kota Kaneko

1:49 PM
EST		1

John VanDerLaan

Gordon Sargent

Yuta Sugiura

1:49 PM
EST		10

Zecheng Dou

Pontus Nyholm

Anson Cabello
(a)

4:40 PM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Hank Lebioda

4:40 PM
EST		10

Adam Svensson

Chad Ramey

Vince Whaley

4:51 PM
EST		1

Patrick Rodgers

Bud Cauley

Mark Hubbard

4:51 PM
EST		10

Eric Cole

Zac Blair

Dylan Wu

5:02 PM
EST		1

Daniel Berger

Webb Simpson

Doug Ghim

5:02 PM
EST		10

Rafael Campos

Zach Johnson

Beau Hossler

5:13 PM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

5:13 PM
EST		10

Joe Highsmith

Nico Echavarria

Davis Riley

5:24 PM
EST		1

Michael Brennan

Tony Finau

Johnny Keefer

5:24 PM
EST		10

Ryan Gerard

Chris Kirk

Vijay Singh

5:35 PM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Maverick McNealy

Si Woo Kim

5:35 PM
EST		10

Matt McCarty

Billy Horschel

Jake Knapp

5:46 PM
EST		1

S.H. Kim

Mac Meissner

Luke Clanton

5:46 PM
EST		10

Austin Smotherman

Adrien Saddier

Chandler Blanchet

5:57 PM
EST		1

Max McGreevy

Jordan Smith

A.J. Ewart

5:57 PM
EST		10

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Davis Chatfield

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

6:08 PM
EST		1

Neal Shipley

Jeffrey Kang

Taisei Nagasaki
(a)

6:08 PM
EST		10

Isaiah Salinda

Dan Brown

Keita Nakajima

6:19 PM
EST		1

Zach Bauchou

Marcelo Rozo

Kazuki Higa

6:19 PM
EST		10

Christo Lamprecht

Emilio Gonzalez

Ren Yonezawa