Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 at Waialae Country Club
The PGA Tour’s first event of 2026 takes place in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii this week.
The Sony Open’s second round at Waialae Country Club kicks off Friday.
Here’s a look at Round 2 tee times and groupings.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Adam Svensson
Chad Ramey
Vince Whaley
|12:10 PM
EST
|10
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Hank Lebioda
|12:21 PM
EST
|1
Eric Cole
Zac Blair
Dylan Wu
|12:21 PM
EST
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Bud Cauley
Mark Hubbard
|12:32 PM
EST
|1
Rafael Campos
Zach Johnson
Beau Hossler
|12:32 PM
EST
|10
Daniel Berger
Webb Simpson
Doug Ghim
|12:43 PM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
Nico Echavarria
Davis Riley
|12:43 PM
EST
|10
Keegan Bradley
Hideki Matsuyama
Jordan Spieth
|12:54 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Chris Kirk
Vijay Singh
|12:54 PM
EST
|10
Michael Brennan
Tony Finau
Johnny Keefer
|1:05 PM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Billy Horschel
Jake Knapp
|1:05 PM
EST
|10
Brian Harman
Maverick McNealy
Si Woo Kim
|1:16 PM
EST
|1
Austin Smotherman
Adrien Saddier
Chandler Blanchet
|1:16 PM
EST
|10
S.H. Kim
Mac Meissner
Luke Clanton
|1:27 PM
EST
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Davis Chatfield
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|1:27 PM
EST
|10
Max McGreevy
Jordan Smith
A.J. Ewart
|1:38 PM
EST
|1
Isaiah Salinda
Dan Brown
Keita Nakajima
|1:38 PM
EST
|10
Neal Shipley
Jeffrey Kang
Taisei Nagasaki
|1:49 PM
EST
|1
Christo Lamprecht
Emilio Gonzalez
Ren Yonezawa
|1:49 PM
EST
|10
Zach Bauchou
Marcelo Rozo
Kazuki Higa
|4:40 PM
EST
|1
Austin Eckroat
Peter Malnati
Keith Mitchell
|4:40 PM
EST
|10
Brice Garnett
Michael Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
|4:51 PM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Sam Stevens
Matti Schmid
|4:51 PM
EST
|10
Erik van Rooyen
Gary Woodland
Alex Smalley
|5:02 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Seamus Power
Kristoffer Reitan
|5:02 PM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Emiliano Grillo
Denny McCarthy
|5:13 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Collin Morikawa
Adam Scott
|5:13 PM
EST
|10
Kurt Kitayama
Cam Davis
Taylor Pendrith
|5:24 PM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Russell Henley
|5:24 PM
EST
|10
Brian Campbell
Harry Hall
Corey Conners
|5:35 PM
EST
|1
Nick Taylor
Aaron Rai
Robert MacIntyre
|5:35 PM
EST
|10
Adam Schenk
Steven Fisk
William Mouw
|5:46 PM
EST
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Danny Walker
David Ford
|5:46 PM
EST
|10
Patton Kizzire
Nick Dunlap
Rico Hoey
|5:57 PM
EST
|1
Chandler Phillips
John Parry
S.T. Lee
|5:57 PM
EST
|10
Pierceson Coody
Kevin Roy
Haotong Li
|6:08 PM
EST
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Takumi Kanaya
Kota Kaneko
|6:08 PM
EST
|10
Ricky Castillo
Kensei Hirata
Corey Kozuma
|6:19 PM
EST
|1
Zecheng Dou
Pontus Nyholm
Anson Cabello
|6:19 PM
EST
|10
John VanDerLaan
Gordon Sargent
Yuta Sugiura