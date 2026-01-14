Skip navigation
Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 at Waialae Country Club

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:38 AM
PGA Tour players at Sony weigh in on Koepka's return
January 12, 2026 08:01 PM
What do PGA Tour players think about the breaking news Monday that the Tour will allow select LIV Golf members back in the fold, starting with Brooks Koepka? George Savaricas talks to some of the big names at the Sony Open.

The PGA Tour’s first event of 2026 takes place in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii this week.

The Sony Open’s second round at Waialae Country Club kicks off Friday.

Here’s a look at Round 2 tee times and groupings.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST		1

Adam Svensson

Chad Ramey

Vince Whaley

12:10 PM
EST		10

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Hank Lebioda

12:21 PM
EST		1

Eric Cole

Zac Blair

Dylan Wu

12:21 PM
EST		10

Patrick Rodgers

Bud Cauley

Mark Hubbard

12:32 PM
EST		1

Rafael Campos

Zach Johnson

Beau Hossler

12:32 PM
EST		10

Daniel Berger

Webb Simpson

Doug Ghim

12:43 PM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

Nico Echavarria

Davis Riley

12:43 PM
EST		10

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

12:54 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Chris Kirk

Vijay Singh

12:54 PM
EST		10

Michael Brennan

Tony Finau

Johnny Keefer

1:05 PM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Billy Horschel

Jake Knapp

1:05 PM
EST		10

Brian Harman

Maverick McNealy

Si Woo Kim

1:16 PM
EST		1

Austin Smotherman

Adrien Saddier

Chandler Blanchet

1:16 PM
EST		10

S.H. Kim

Mac Meissner

Luke Clanton

1:27 PM
EST		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Davis Chatfield

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:27 PM
EST		10

Max McGreevy

Jordan Smith

A.J. Ewart

1:38 PM
EST		1

Isaiah Salinda

Dan Brown

Keita Nakajima

1:38 PM
EST		10

Neal Shipley

Jeffrey Kang

Taisei Nagasaki
(a)

1:49 PM
EST		1

Christo Lamprecht

Emilio Gonzalez

Ren Yonezawa

1:49 PM
EST		10

Zach Bauchou

Marcelo Rozo

Kazuki Higa

4:40 PM
EST		1

Austin Eckroat

Peter Malnati

Keith Mitchell

4:40 PM
EST		10

Brice Garnett

Michael Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

4:51 PM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Sam Stevens

Matti Schmid

4:51 PM
EST		10

Erik van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Alex Smalley

5:02 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Seamus Power

Kristoffer Reitan

5:02 PM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Emiliano Grillo

Denny McCarthy

5:13 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Collin Morikawa

Adam Scott

5:13 PM
EST		10

Kurt Kitayama

Cam Davis

Taylor Pendrith

5:24 PM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Chris Gotterup

Russell Henley

5:24 PM
EST		10

Brian Campbell

Harry Hall

Corey Conners

5:35 PM
EST		1

Nick Taylor

Aaron Rai

Robert MacIntyre

5:35 PM
EST		10

Adam Schenk

Steven Fisk

William Mouw

5:46 PM
EST		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Danny Walker

David Ford

5:46 PM
EST		10

Patton Kizzire

Nick Dunlap

Rico Hoey

5:57 PM
EST		1

Chandler Phillips

John Parry

S.T. Lee

5:57 PM
EST		10

Pierceson Coody

Kevin Roy

Haotong Li

6:08 PM
EST		1

Alejandro Tosti

Takumi Kanaya

Kota Kaneko

6:08 PM
EST		10

Ricky Castillo

Kensei Hirata

Corey Kozuma

6:19 PM
EST		1

Zecheng Dou

Pontus Nyholm

Anson Cabello
(a)

6:19 PM
EST		10

John VanDerLaan

Gordon Sargent

Yuta Sugiura