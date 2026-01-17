Skip navigation
Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 at Waialae Country Club

  
Published January 16, 2026 11:39 PM
'Did he just top two shots in a row?' Gotterup goes low
January 16, 2026 08:41 PM
Playing the par-5 ninth in Round 2 of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Gotterup hit a stinger off the tee and then a low -- very low -- hook from the rough. "Two of the weirdest shots, back-to-back, I've seen on the PGA Tour. Ever," Arron Oberholser described.

The Sony Open in Hawaii continues Saturday with the third round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Five players share the lead through 36 holes, with 62-year-old Vijay Singh making the cut.

Here’s a look at Round 3 tee times and pairings. Golf Channel coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

Sony Open In Hawaii 2026 - Round Two
Five-way tie for Sony Open lead; Vijay Singh, 62, makes cut
While five players share the lead through 36 holes of the Sony Open in Hawaii, including defending champion Nick Taylor, 62-year-old Vijay Singh stuck around for the weekend.

Time
TeePlayers
12:10 PM
EST		1

Haotong Li

Zecheng Dou

12:19 PM
EST		1

William Mouw

Rico Hoey

12:28 PM
EST		1

Sahith Theegala

Aaron Rai

12:37 PM
EST		1

Zach Bauchou

Keith Mitchell

12:46 PM
EST		1

Mac Meissner

Emilio Gonzalez

12:55 PM
EST		1

Matt McCarty

Billy Horschel

1:04 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Johnny Keefer

1:13 PM
EST		1

Chad Ramey

Webb Simpson

1:22 PM
EST		1

Robert MacIntyre

Pierceson Coody

1:31 PM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

Russell Henley

1:45 PM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Tom Kim

1:55 PM
EST		1

Zach Johnson

Vijay Singh

2:05 PM
EST		1

Bud Cauley

Mark Hubbard

2:15 PM
EST		1

Tom Hoge

Zac Blair

2:25 PM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Corey Conners

2:35 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Adam Scott

2:45 PM
EST		1

Matthieu Pavon

Sam Stevens

2:55 PM
EST		1

Dan Brown

Jacob Bridgeman

3:05 PM
EST		1

Joe Highsmith

Jordan Smith

3:20 PM
EST		1

Kensei Hirata

Lee Hodges

3:30 PM
EST		1

Kota Kaneko

Ricky Castillo

3:40 PM
EST		1

Ren Yonezawa

Patton Kizzire

3:50 PM
EST		1

Jordan Spieth

Brian Harman

4:00 PM
EST		1

Chandler Phillips

Daniel Berger

4:10 PM
EST		1

Brice Garnett

Michael Kim

4:20 PM
EST		1

Dylan Wu

Si Woo Kim

4:30 PM
EST		1

David Ford

Adam Svensson

4:40 PM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

4:55 PM
EST		1

Alex Smalley

Kurt Kitayama

5:05 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

5:15 PM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Doug Ghim

5:25 PM
EST		1

Patrick Rodgers

Ryan Gerard

5:35 PM
EST		1

Takumi Kanaya

Vince Whaley

5:45 PM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

John Parry

5:55 PM
EST		1

Kevin Roy

Maverick McNealy

6:05 PM
EST		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Nick Taylor

6:15 PM
EST		1

Davis Riley

S.H. Kim