Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 at Waialae Country Club
The Sony Open in Hawaii continues Saturday with the third round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Five players share the lead through 36 holes, with 62-year-old Vijay Singh making the cut.
Here’s a look at Round 3 tee times and pairings. Golf Channel coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Haotong Li
Zecheng Dou
|12:19 PM
EST
|1
William Mouw
Rico Hoey
|12:28 PM
EST
|1
Sahith Theegala
Aaron Rai
|12:37 PM
EST
|1
Zach Bauchou
Keith Mitchell
|12:46 PM
EST
|1
Mac Meissner
Emilio Gonzalez
|12:55 PM
EST
|1
Matt McCarty
Billy Horschel
|1:04 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Johnny Keefer
|1:13 PM
EST
|1
Chad Ramey
Webb Simpson
|1:22 PM
EST
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Pierceson Coody
|1:31 PM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
Russell Henley
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Tom Kim
|1:55 PM
EST
|1
Zach Johnson
Vijay Singh
|2:05 PM
EST
|1
Bud Cauley
Mark Hubbard
|2:15 PM
EST
|1
Tom Hoge
Zac Blair
|2:25 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Corey Conners
|2:35 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Adam Scott
|2:45 PM
EST
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Sam Stevens
|2:55 PM
EST
|1
Dan Brown
Jacob Bridgeman
|3:05 PM
EST
|1
Joe Highsmith
Jordan Smith
|3:20 PM
EST
|1
Kensei Hirata
Lee Hodges
|3:30 PM
EST
|1
Kota Kaneko
Ricky Castillo
|3:40 PM
EST
|1
Ren Yonezawa
Patton Kizzire
|3:50 PM
EST
|1
Jordan Spieth
Brian Harman
|4:00 PM
EST
|1
Chandler Phillips
Daniel Berger
|4:10 PM
EST
|1
Brice Garnett
Michael Kim
|4:20 PM
EST
|1
Dylan Wu
Si Woo Kim
|4:30 PM
EST
|1
David Ford
Adam Svensson
|4:40 PM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Harry Hall
|4:55 PM
EST
|1
Alex Smalley
Kurt Kitayama
|5:05 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|5:15 PM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Doug Ghim
|5:25 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Ryan Gerard
|5:35 PM
EST
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Vince Whaley
|5:45 PM
EST
|1
Chris Gotterup
John Parry
|5:55 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Roy
Maverick McNealy
|6:05 PM
EST
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Nick Taylor
|6:15 PM
EST
|1
Davis Riley
S.H. Kim