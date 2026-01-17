Sony Open 2026: Tee times, how to watch Round 3 at Waialae Country Club

'Did he just top two shots in a row?' Gotterup goes low

Playing the par-5 ninth in Round 2 of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii, Chris Gotterup hit a stinger off the tee and then a low -- very low -- hook from the rough. "Two of the weirdest shots, back-to-back, I've seen on the PGA Tour. Ever," Arron Oberholser described.