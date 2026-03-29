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Sports world reacts to Gary Woodland’s emotional win at Houston Open

  
Published March 29, 2026 07:10 PM
'Gary! Gary! Gary!' Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
March 29, 2026 07:46 PM
Gary Woodland received support throughout the week at Memorial Park but no chants were louder than the ones he got when he sank his putt for par on the 18th hole, completing an emotional career comeback from brain tumor surgery. Woodland raised his arms into the sky in celebration before breaking down in an embrace his wife, Gabby.

At their best, sports have a way of uniting people in ways that other events can never reach.

Gary Woodland’s emotional win at the Houston Open on Sunday was such a moment, as the brain tumor survivor linked together fans and media personalities and players from around the world.

The support came from far and wide, in large part due to Woodland’s raw and honest interview earlier this month in which he revealed suffering from PTSD after underdoing brain surgery for the benign tumor in 2023.

Here’s a sampling of the reactions to Woodland’s first win on the PGA Tour since the 2019 U.S. Open: