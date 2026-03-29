Sports world reacts to Gary Woodland’s emotional win at Houston Open

At their best, sports have a way of uniting people in ways that other events can never reach.

Gary Woodland’s emotional win at the Houston Open on Sunday was such a moment, as the brain tumor survivor linked together fans and media personalities and players from around the world.

The support came from far and wide, in large part due to Woodland’s raw and honest interview earlier this month in which he revealed suffering from PTSD after underdoing brain surgery for the benign tumor in 2023.

Here’s a sampling of the reactions to Woodland’s first win on the PGA Tour since the 2019 U.S. Open:

What a moment… what an inspirational story. Congratulations @GaryWoodland and all Team Woodland. 🏆 😢 https://t.co/yNEKEt2pCx — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) March 29, 2026

It was always “a when’ not ‘an if” @GaryWoodland, so proud of everything for you and the family - a huge inspiration to us all!! Congratulations ❤️ — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) March 29, 2026

Congrats!!! @GaryWoodland



Awesome to witness the comeback and getting back in the winners circle!! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 29, 2026

The list of best dudes on Tour has included @GaryWoodland since he’s been out there.



Given all he’s endured in the past couple years and the riveting interview with @RexHoggardGC at The Players, today carries more weight than most wins.



Will be awesome to see him at Augusta. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 29, 2026

Impossible to pick a better ending to the @TCHouOpen than to see @GaryWoodland Win! Congrats Gary, Gabby, Randy Smith,@tblittle99 and the @PGATour. As emotional as it can get. Golf wins today too! — Brad Faxon (@BradFaxon) March 29, 2026

Man I’m so happy for @GaryWoodland. What an inspirational story. Not a dry eye in the house. Special guy. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) March 29, 2026

Just keep fighting. It’s a great day for Gary Woodland and a great day for golf. pic.twitter.com/pu8wTDN7kj — PGA of America (@PGA) March 29, 2026

Congrats Gary, glad to have you back in the winners circle 👏🏆 https://t.co/8RxFKDD7Hc — the Memorial (@MemorialGolf) March 29, 2026

Congrats to one of the best guys in the world @GaryWoodland. He, his family, and his team have Shawn the world with perseverance and belief is about. Hope they enjoy this moment #PGATour — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 29, 2026

What a story. What a performance. 🇺🇸



Congratulations to 2025 Vice Captain Gary Woodland on his storybook victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open! #GoUSA pic.twitter.com/H0C0MWICPm — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) March 29, 2026