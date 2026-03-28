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Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published March 27, 2026 09:08 PM
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
March 27, 2026 03:51 PM
Gary Woodland recorded eight birdies during his second round on Friday at Memorial Park, finishing with a 7-under 63 and rising to the top of the Houston Open leaderboard. Woodland is chasing his first tournament win since 2019.

The Texas Children’s Houston Open continues on Saturday with third-round action from Memorial Park Golf Course.

Gary Woodland leads the field after shooting 7-under 63 on Friday. Woodland is grouped with Nicolai Højgaard and Jackson Suber on Saturday, who he leads by three strokes.

After struggling through the first two rounds, Brooks Koepka did not make the cut at 2 under.

Check out the information below on how to watch the tournament live, as well as the tee times for Round 3.

How to watch Round 3 on Golf Channel:

Texas Children’s Houston Open third-round tee times:

TimeTeePlayers
8:20 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Jordan Smith

Adrien Saddier

8:30 AM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge

8:40 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Matthieu Pavon

Danny Willett

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

John Parry

Danny Walker

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Kevin Roy

Matt Kuchar

9:11 AM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Jesper Svensson

Peter Malnati

9:22 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

William Mouw

Kurt Kitayama

9:38 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Andrew Putnam

Chris Gotterup

9:49 AM
EDT		1

Steven Fisk

Davis Riley

Harris English

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Brice Garnett

Emiliano Grillo

Sungjae Im

10:11 AM
EDT		1

Michael Brennan

Takumi Kanaya

Jimmy Stanger

10:22 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Chris Kirk

Harry Hall

10:33 AM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Matti Schmid

Bronson Burgoon

10:44 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Tony Finau

Ricky Castillo

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Johnny Keefer

Pontus Nyholm

Denny McCarthy

11:11 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Rasmus Højgaard

Beau Hossler

11:22 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Aldrich Potgieter

11:33 AM
EDT		1

Max McGreevy

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Vince Whaley

11:44 AM
EDT		1

Paul Waring

Rico Hoey

Alex Smalley

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Sahith Theegala

Jeffrey Kang

12:11 PM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Keith Mitchell

Chad Ramey

12:22 PM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

Sam Ryder

Jake Knapp

12:33 PM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Adam Scott

Karl Vilips

12:44 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Jason Day

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Nicolai Højgaard

Jackson Suber