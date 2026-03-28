Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

The Texas Children’s Houston Open continues on Saturday with third-round action from Memorial Park Golf Course.

Gary Woodland leads the field after shooting 7-under 63 on Friday. Woodland is grouped with Nicolai Højgaard and Jackson Suber on Saturday, who he leads by three strokes.

After struggling through the first two rounds, Brooks Koepka did not make the cut at 2 under.

Check out the information below on how to watch the tournament live, as well as the tee times for Round 3.

How to watch Round 3 on Golf Channel:

Texas Children’s Houston Open third-round tee times: