Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: Third-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The Texas Children’s Houston Open continues on Saturday with third-round action from Memorial Park Golf Course.
Gary Woodland leads the field after shooting 7-under 63 on Friday. Woodland is grouped with Nicolai Højgaard and Jackson Suber on Saturday, who he leads by three strokes.
After struggling through the first two rounds, Brooks Koepka did not make the cut at 2 under.
Check out the information below on how to watch the tournament live, as well as the tee times for Round 3.
How to watch Round 3 on Golf Channel:
- 12-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Third Round (GC)
- 3-6PM: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Third Round (NBC)
Texas Children’s Houston Open third-round tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Jordan Smith
Adrien Saddier
|8:30 AM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
|8:40 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Matthieu Pavon
Danny Willett
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
John Parry
Danny Walker
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Kevin Roy
Matt Kuchar
|9:11 AM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Jesper Svensson
Peter Malnati
|9:22 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
William Mouw
Kurt Kitayama
|9:38 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Andrew Putnam
Chris Gotterup
|9:49 AM
EDT
|1
Steven Fisk
Davis Riley
Harris English
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Brice Garnett
Emiliano Grillo
Sungjae Im
|10:11 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Brennan
Takumi Kanaya
Jimmy Stanger
|10:22 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Chris Kirk
Harry Hall
|10:33 AM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Matti Schmid
Bronson Burgoon
|10:44 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Tony Finau
Ricky Castillo
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Johnny Keefer
Pontus Nyholm
Denny McCarthy
|11:11 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Rasmus Højgaard
Beau Hossler
|11:22 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Aldrich Potgieter
|11:33 AM
EDT
|1
Max McGreevy
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Vince Whaley
|11:44 AM
EDT
|1
Paul Waring
Rico Hoey
Alex Smalley
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Sahith Theegala
Jeffrey Kang
|12:11 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Keith Mitchell
Chad Ramey
|12:22 PM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
Sam Ryder
Jake Knapp
|12:33 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Adam Scott
Karl Vilips
|12:44 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Jason Day
Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Nicolai Højgaard
Jackson Suber