The NSFW advice Jack Nicklaus gave Rory McIlroy before the Masters

Jack Nicklaus likes to give Rory McIlroy advice before the Masters — that much is clear.

The depth of that advice? It ranges.

Last year, Nicklaus had a now-famous conversation with McIlroy at his club in Jupiter, Florida, before they traveled to Augusta National. There, over lunch, McIlroy broke down his game plan for the six-time Masters winner. At the end of the conversation, Nicklaus had no notes — said he wouldn’t change a thing.

Just yesterday, after serving as an honorary starter with Tom Watson and Gary Player, Nicklaus was asked in a press conference what it takes to go back to back at Augusta. His answer, as one of only three to achieve the feat, was simple: be flexible.

Now, you know Nicklaus has talked to McIlroy in the lead-up to Augusta this year, so did he tell him the same thing? Not quite...

Nicklaus let loose with his fellow Grand Slam winner this year.

“No effing double bogeys. Apparently he thought I made too many last year,” McIlroy told Amanda Balionis on Prime Video when asked about the advice Nicklaus gave him at the practice facility before his opening round.

McIlroy went on to shoot a 5-under 67 — the second-best opening round of his Masters career. (The best was when he shot 65 in 2011. It’s also the only other time McIlroy held at least a share of the first-round lead at the tournament.)

Last year, McIlroy double bogeyed two holes in the first round and two in the final round. The latter flubs had everyone thinking he was going to squander his third-round lead, but he rallied in the final few holes and ultimately won in a playoff over Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose.

Only one bogey so far as we write this, so McIlroy seems to be heeding Nicklaus’ advice early.