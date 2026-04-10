2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2
Follow the second round of the season’s first major at Augusta National.
Rex and Lav pod: Some big names already bowed out at Masters
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap the opening round of the 2026 Masters Tournament.
What will Day 2 of the 90th Masters Tournament bring? Let’s find out together.
Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns shared the first-round lead. They’ll go out late on Friday. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who opened three shots back, will be off in the morning.
Follow the action from start to finish — highlights, updates, interviews and full-field scores — with our live blog!
Updates
The 15th hole, a year after it played to a record-high scoring average of 5.137 in the second round, was only slightly easier in Thursday’s opening round of this Masters, yielding a 5.121 clip.
Tee times and featured groups for the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Defending champion McIlroy is tied with Sam Burns at 5 under.