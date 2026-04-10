Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2

Follow the second round of the season’s first major at Augusta National.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Rex and Lav pod: Some big names already bowed out at Masters
April 9, 2026 09:57 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap the opening round of the 2026 Masters Tournament.

What will Day 2 of the 90th Masters Tournament bring? Let’s find out together.

Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns shared the first-round lead. They’ll go out late on Friday. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, who opened three shots back, will be off in the morning.

Follow the action from start to finish — highlights, updates, interviews and full-field scores — with our live blog!

Updates
Speaking of difficult ...
The Masters - Round One
Firethorn wreaks havoc again, this time producing three quads
The 15th hole, a year after it played to a record-high scoring average of 5.137 in the second round, was only slightly easier in Thursday’s opening round of this Masters, yielding a 5.121 clip.
Will Augusta be as difficult on Day 2?
'Going to get crusty around here': Players react to firm and fast Augusta
Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry were among the players asked about the conditions of Augusta National this year compared to previous Masters, and how they will have to adjust their games to the shape of the course.
Second-round tee times
The Masters - Round One
Masters 2026: Tee times, featured groups, how to watch Round 2
Tee times and featured groups for the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Taking a look back on Day 1
The Masters - Round One
2026 Masters, Round 1 recap: Rory McIlroy shares lead; Scottie Scheffler three back
Defending champion McIlroy is tied with Sam Burns at 5 under.