Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RBC Heritage 2026: Full field, format and how to watch

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published April 10, 2026 07:59 PM

The RBC Heritage marks the fourth of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour this season at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The 82-player field is set to compete at Harbour Town Golf Links for a $20 million purse, with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 16.

Reigning champion Justin Thomas and 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler are among some of the notable names with their post-Masters sights set on Harbour Town.

Here’s a look at the full field:

How to watch 2026 RBC Heritage