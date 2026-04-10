RBC Heritage 2026: Full field, format and how to watch
The RBC Heritage marks the fourth of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour this season at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The 82-player field is set to compete at Harbour Town Golf Links for a $20 million purse, with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 16.
Reigning champion Justin Thomas and 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler are among some of the notable names with their post-Masters sights set on Harbour Town.
Here’s a look at the full field:
The RBC Heritage is the fourth of eight Signature Events during the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2026
The Aon Next 10 will be finalized following the Masters Tournament.
PGA TOUR members can also qualify by moving inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking through the Masters… pic.twitter.com/7Mt6Ky3Eau
How to watch 2026 RBC Heritage
- April 16: 2-6 p.m. ET: RBC Heritage, First Round (Golf Channel)
- April 17 2-6 p.m. ET: RBC Heritage, Second Round (Golf Channel)
- April 18 1-3 p.m. ET: RBC Heritage, Third Round (Golf Channel)
- April 18 3-6 p.m. ET: RBC Heritage, Third Round (CBS)
- April 19 1 p.m. ET: RBC Heritage, Final Round (Golf Channel)
- April 19 3-6 p.m. ET: RBC Heritage, Final Round (CBS)