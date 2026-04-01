Tiger Woods granted request to travel to out-of-country treatment facility

Martin County (Fla.) judge Darren Steele granted Tiger Woods a request to travel to an “out of country treatment facility” on Wednesday.

Woods announced Tuesday he was stepping away from competing and serving on the PGA Tour’s policy board to “seek treatment and focus on my heath” following his March 27 arrest in South Florida on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to a urine test. On Tuesday, he also plead not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial.

In court filings, Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan, stated that “based upon [Woods’] treating physician, the out of treatment facility recommendation is based upon [Woods’] complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done in the United States as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised.”

PGA of America issues support for Tiger Woods, announces he will not be 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain The PGA of America released a statement Wednesday saying it supported Tiger Woods in his recovery and that Woods said he would not be the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain

According to the filing, Woods posted a $1,150 bond when he was released from Martin County jail last Friday and authorities issued no travel restrictions.

Woods will not play next week’s Masters or participate in any meetings of the PGA Tour’s Future Competitions Committee, although according to sources, the Tour is planning for Woods to return to the committee when he is ready. Woods also won’t be named next year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team captain.

Tiger Woods told deputy he was ‘talking to the president’ after crash, body camera shows Tiger Woods expressed astonishment as he was handcuffed after crashing his SUV last week in Florida, according to body camera footage released Thursday.

According to a statement from the PGA of America that was released Wednesday, “Tiger has shared with us that he will not serve as captain of the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team and we support his decision. The PGA of America will share further updates regarding the Ryder Cup captaincy when appropriate.”