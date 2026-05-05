Truist Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

One more week until Aronimink. The Tour’s final stop before the second major of the season is at Quail Hollow Club outside of Charlotte where five-time winner Rory McIlory has proven a comfortable fit over the years.

McIlroy’s back off his post-Augusta hiatus after becoming just the fourth back-to-back winner in Masters history. He will contend with a signature-event field for the Truist Championship crown that includes top 5 players Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 2 p.m. EDT. Here’s at look at the pairings and tee times:

Truist Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch Tee times and TV times for the second round of the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship, a $20 million signature event.