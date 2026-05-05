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Truist Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published May 5, 2026 12:46 PM
M. Fitzpatrick looks to continue winning ways at Truist Championship
May 5, 2026 08:05 PM
After a week off, Matt Fitzpatrick is eyeing another PGA Tour title, this time at the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard catches up with the world's No. 4-ranked player.

One more week until Aronimink. The Tour’s final stop before the second major of the season is at Quail Hollow Club outside of Charlotte where five-time winner Rory McIlory has proven a comfortable fit over the years.

McIlroy’s back off his post-Augusta hiatus after becoming just the fourth back-to-back winner in Masters history. He will contend with a signature-event field for the Truist Championship crown that includes top 5 players Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 2 p.m. EDT. Here’s at look at the pairings and tee times:

Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round Three
Truist Championship 2026: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Tee times and TV times for the second round of the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship, a $20 million signature event.

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 AM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Taylor Pendrith

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Matt McCarty

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Jake Knapp

Daniel Berger

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Webb Simpson

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Aldrich Potgieter

Jhonattan Vegas

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Alex Smalley

8:50 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Harry Hall

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Maverick McNealy

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Andrew Novak

9:30 AM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Justin Rose

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Adam Scott

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Ben Griffin

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Si Woo Kim

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Sam Burns

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

Min Woo Lee

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Andrew Putnam

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Bud Cauley

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Chandler Blanchet

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

David Lipsky

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Nicolai Højgaard

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Harris English

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Patrick Cantlay

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Harman

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Sungjae Im

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Viktor Hovland

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Ryan Fox

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Ludvig Åberg

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Justin Thomas

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Sepp Straka

Jordan Spieth

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Pierceson Coody

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Kristoffer Reitan

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Sam Stevens