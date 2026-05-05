Truist Championship 2026: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
One more week until Aronimink. The Tour’s final stop before the second major of the season is at Quail Hollow Club outside of Charlotte where five-time winner Rory McIlory has proven a comfortable fit over the years.
McIlroy’s back off his post-Augusta hiatus after becoming just the fourth back-to-back winner in Masters history. He will contend with a signature-event field for the Truist Championship crown that includes top 5 players Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 2 p.m. EDT. Here’s at look at the pairings and tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Taylor Pendrith
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Matt McCarty
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
Daniel Berger
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Webb Simpson
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Aldrich Potgieter
Jhonattan Vegas
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Alex Smalley
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Denny McCarthy
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Harry Hall
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Maverick McNealy
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Andrew Novak
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Justin Rose
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Adam Scott
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Ben Griffin
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rory McIlroy
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Si Woo Kim
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Sam Burns
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
Min Woo Lee
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Andrew Putnam
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Bud Cauley
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Chandler Blanchet
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
David Lipsky
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Nicolai Højgaard
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Harris English
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Patrick Cantlay
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Brian Harman
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Sungjae Im
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Viktor Hovland
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Ryan Fox
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Ludvig Åberg
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Justin Thomas
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Sepp Straka
Jordan Spieth
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Pierceson Coody
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Kristoffer Reitan
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Sam Stevens