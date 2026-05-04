Truist Championship 2026: Odds, favorites for Quail Hollow

No Scottie Scheffler, no problem.

While the world’s top-ranked player takes a breather before Aronimink, the field in Charlotte promises to deliver the goods. Five-time winner Rory McIlory makes his return following a three-week absence of his own. He looks to knock off defending Truist champ Sepp Straka.

The loaded, signature-event field features a slew of top-ranked players and 2026 tournament winners like Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Who will walk away with the biggest slice of the $20 million purse? Here are the betting favorites for Quail Hollow (odds as of Monday morning, courtesy of DraftKings):

Rory McIlory (+580)

Cameron Young (+880)

Xander Schauffele (+1225)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1650)

Ludvig Åberg (+1800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2350)

Si Woo Kim (+2500)

Patrick Cantlay (+2900)

Rickie Fowler (+2900)

Robert MacIntyre (+3000)

Sam Burns (+3100)

Adam Scott (+3200)

Viktor Hovland (+3400)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3600)

Maverick McNealy (+3800)

Jordan Spieth (+4100)

Harris English (+4100)

Truist Championship winner prediction

We’ll take a stab with Viktor Hovland at +3400 way down the board this week. Number seems rather fat compared to lines given for Fowler, MacIntrye, and Burns.

Hovland isn’t necessarily coming in here lighting the world on fire, with a T-42 in Harbour Town and T-38 at Doral last week, after firing an impressive 67 on Sunday at Augusta that helped him finish inside the top 20 at the Masters.

While his top 2026 finish came a full three months ago in Phoenix, Hovland still ranks above the aforementioned threesome on Tour in strokes gained: around the green and strokes gained: approach. Something just seems a little off here given someone with such a relentless approach and desire to win for the first time in more than a year.

Fitzpatrick or Young? PGA Championship odds reveal who sportsbooks prefer in No. 3 debate Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young seem set to tussle for No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking this month. Here’s who the preferred favorite in the early 2026 PGA Championship odds.

Best longshot to win at Quail Hollow

Pierceson Coody seems like a story waiting to be told on a Sunday afternoon broadcast, and at the +10000 price tag, this is too fun not to shout out!

He’s finished six times inside the top 25 in 2026 with a pair of T-10s but has yet to win on Tour. We’ll take a flier on one of the Tour’s better drivers which has given him an easy window into being one of its best players in strokes gained: approaching the green.

Collin Morikawa withdraws from Truist Championship field The 2020 PGA Championship winner has been battling a slew of health issues and finished T-62 at Doral’s Blue Monster over the weekend.

Truist Championship first-round leader

Si Woo Kim was an intriguing name under consideration for this market but the Thursday number (+3400) just is not quite there to warrant the action. Instead we’ll re-navigate to Kurt Kitayama at +4500 who went 8 under on Friday at Doral to get inside the top 10. That makes it a trend because he finished in that exact same spot in Harbour Town.

A 2026 Genesis runner-up along with McIlroy, Kitayama has shot 65 or lower five times this year. Just love to see that kind of stat when taking a stab at first-round leader.

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026: Odds, favorites for Dunes Golf Brooks Koepka returns to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this week as the betting favorite to win an opposite-field event.

Best bets and parlay for Quail Hollow

We like the form of Ben Griffin right now who is coming off a solo third at the Cadillac Championship — his second straight top-10 finish.

At +115 to finish tied inside the top 20, Griffin is worth the risk. After a string of missed cuts in March when the Tour moved to Florida, Griffin has shot 72 or lower in 19 of his last 20 rounds. This guy is scoring in the ideal range for a top-20.

Three more, plus-money plays for the road in this T-20 (including ties) category: Alex Smalley (+175), J.T. Poston (+220) and Sudarshan Yellamaraju (+255).

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