Valero Texas Open 2026 prize money: Spaun’s payout from $9.8 million purse

After days of weather delays, the Valero Texas Open is over and J.J. Spaun has won.

Spaun, who won for the first time in his career at this event in 2022, claimed $1,764,000 from the $9.8 million purse.

Matt Wallace, Michael Kim and Robert MacIntyre tied for second and each earned $741,533.

Here’s a full look of the prize money from No. 1 to No. 70.

2026 Valero Texas Open purse breakdown