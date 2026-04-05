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Valero Texas Open 2026 prize money: Spaun’s payout from $9.8 million purse

  
Published April 5, 2026 06:18 PM
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
April 5, 2026 05:29 PM
J.J. Spaun drove the green at the par-4 17th and made the eagle putt to grab the solo lead late Sunday in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

After days of weather delays, the Valero Texas Open is over and J.J. Spaun has won.

Spaun, who won for the first time in his career at this event in 2022, claimed $1,764,000 from the $9.8 million purse.

Matt Wallace, Michael Kim and Robert MacIntyre tied for second and each earned $741,533.

Here’s a full look of the prize money from No. 1 to No. 70.

2026 Valero Texas Open purse breakdown

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1J.J. Spaun$1,764,000
T2Matt Wallace$741,533
T2Michael Kim$741,533
T2Robert MacIntyre$741,533
T5Andrew Putnam$378,525
T5Ludvig Aberg$378,525
7Kevin Yu$330,750
T8Chandler Phillips$296,450
T8Ryo Hisatsune$296,450
T10Si Woo Kim$237,650
T10Tommy Fleetwood$237,650
T10Austin Eckroat$237,650
T10Kristoffer Reitan$237,650
T14Andrew Novak$159,250
T14John Parry$159,250
T14Sudarshan Yellamaraju$159,250
T14Sami Valimaki$159,250
T14Eric Cole$159,250
T14Davis Thompson$159,250
T14Alex Smalley$159,250
T21J.T. Poston$95,550
T21S.H. Kim$95,550
T21Hideki Matsuyama$95,550
T21Maverick McNealy$95,550
T21Bud Cauley$95,550
T21Marco Penge$95,550
T21Sam Ryder$95,550
T28Nick Taylor$71,540
T28Zach Bauchou$71,540
T30Paul Waring$60,025
T30Mac Meissner$60,025
T30A.J. Ewart$60,025
T30Doug Ghim$60,025
T30Alex Noren$60,025
T30Kevin Roy$60,025
T36Billy Horschel$48,673
T36Austin Smotherman$48,673
T36Chris Kirk$48,673
T39Rico Hoey$35,809
T39Matt McCarty$35,809
T39Brandt Snedeker$35,809
T39Brian Harman$35,809
T39Taylor Moore$35,809
T39Chad Ramey$35,809
T39Kevin Streelman$35,809
T39Christiaan Bezuidenhout$35,809
T39Adam Schenk$35,809
T39Adam Svensson$35,809
T49Christo Lamprecht$24,676
T49Beau Hossler$24,676
T49Adrien Dumont de Chassart$24,676
T49Thorbjorn Olesen$24,676
T49Tony Finau$24,676
T54Bronson Burgoon$22,834
T54Vince Whaley$22,834
T54Gordon Sargent$22,834
T54Steven Fisk$22,834
T54Hank Lebioda$22,834
T59David Ford$22,050
T59Erik van Rooyen$22,050
T59Stephan Jaeger$22,050
62Takumi Kanaya$21,658
T63Peter Malnati$21,364
T63Jordan Spieth$21,364
T65Mark Hubbard$20,972
T65Jeffrey Kang$20,972
T67Danny Walker$20,482
T67Will Zalatoris$20,482
T67Joe Highsmith$20,482
70Luke Clanton$20,090