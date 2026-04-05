Valero Texas Open 2026 prize money: Spaun’s payout from $9.8 million purse
Published April 5, 2026 06:18 PM
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
J.J. Spaun drove the green at the par-4 17th and made the eagle putt to grab the solo lead late Sunday in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
After days of weather delays, the Valero Texas Open is over and J.J. Spaun has won.
Spaun, who won for the first time in his career at this event in 2022, claimed $1,764,000 from the $9.8 million purse.
Matt Wallace, Michael Kim and Robert MacIntyre tied for second and each earned $741,533.
Here’s a full look of the prize money from No. 1 to No. 70.
2026 Valero Texas Open purse breakdown
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|J.J. Spaun
|$1,764,000
|T2
|Matt Wallace
|$741,533
|T2
|Michael Kim
|$741,533
|T2
|Robert MacIntyre
|$741,533
|T5
|Andrew Putnam
|$378,525
|T5
|Ludvig Aberg
|$378,525
|7
|Kevin Yu
|$330,750
|T8
|Chandler Phillips
|$296,450
|T8
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$296,450
|T10
|Si Woo Kim
|$237,650
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$237,650
|T10
|Austin Eckroat
|$237,650
|T10
|Kristoffer Reitan
|$237,650
|T14
|Andrew Novak
|$159,250
|T14
|John Parry
|$159,250
|T14
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|$159,250
|T14
|Sami Valimaki
|$159,250
|T14
|Eric Cole
|$159,250
|T14
|Davis Thompson
|$159,250
|T14
|Alex Smalley
|$159,250
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|$95,550
|T21
|S.H. Kim
|$95,550
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$95,550
|T21
|Maverick McNealy
|$95,550
|T21
|Bud Cauley
|$95,550
|T21
|Marco Penge
|$95,550
|T21
|Sam Ryder
|$95,550
|T28
|Nick Taylor
|$71,540
|T28
|Zach Bauchou
|$71,540
|T30
|Paul Waring
|$60,025
|T30
|Mac Meissner
|$60,025
|T30
|A.J. Ewart
|$60,025
|T30
|Doug Ghim
|$60,025
|T30
|Alex Noren
|$60,025
|T30
|Kevin Roy
|$60,025
|T36
|Billy Horschel
|$48,673
|T36
|Austin Smotherman
|$48,673
|T36
|Chris Kirk
|$48,673
|T39
|Rico Hoey
|$35,809
|T39
|Matt McCarty
|$35,809
|T39
|Brandt Snedeker
|$35,809
|T39
|Brian Harman
|$35,809
|T39
|Taylor Moore
|$35,809
|T39
|Chad Ramey
|$35,809
|T39
|Kevin Streelman
|$35,809
|T39
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$35,809
|T39
|Adam Schenk
|$35,809
|T39
|Adam Svensson
|$35,809
|T49
|Christo Lamprecht
|$24,676
|T49
|Beau Hossler
|$24,676
|T49
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$24,676
|T49
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$24,676
|T49
|Tony Finau
|$24,676
|T54
|Bronson Burgoon
|$22,834
|T54
|Vince Whaley
|$22,834
|T54
|Gordon Sargent
|$22,834
|T54
|Steven Fisk
|$22,834
|T54
|Hank Lebioda
|$22,834
|T59
|David Ford
|$22,050
|T59
|Erik van Rooyen
|$22,050
|T59
|Stephan Jaeger
|$22,050
|62
|Takumi Kanaya
|$21,658
|T63
|Peter Malnati
|$21,364
|T63
|Jordan Spieth
|$21,364
|T65
|Mark Hubbard
|$20,972
|T65
|Jeffrey Kang
|$20,972
|T67
|Danny Walker
|$20,482
|T67
|Will Zalatoris
|$20,482
|T67
|Joe Highsmith
|$20,482
|70
|Luke Clanton
|$20,090