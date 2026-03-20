Valspar Championship 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The first 36 holes at Innisbrook are in the books.

The Valspar field has been trimmed, with players sitting at 2 over or worse dispatched home before the weekend gets underway in Palm Harbor.

Sungjae Im is looking defang Copperhead with a wire-to-wire win. He holds a one-stroke lead over David Lipsky, while Chandler Blanchet and Doug Ghim sit in a tie for third.

Here’s how to watch the top pairing as well as other marquee duos on the course Saturday.

How to watch 2026 Valspar Championship third round (ET)

Im and Lipsky will have to do more than just hold off Blanchet and Ghim. The Valspar contender list includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka and Jacob Bridgeman.

Valspar Championship Round 3 tee times