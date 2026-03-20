Valspar Championship 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The first 36 holes at Innisbrook are in the books.
The Valspar field has been trimmed, with players sitting at 2 over or worse dispatched home before the weekend gets underway in Palm Harbor.
Sungjae Im is looking defang Copperhead with a wire-to-wire win. He holds a one-stroke lead over David Lipsky, while Chandler Blanchet and Doug Ghim sit in a tie for third.
Here’s how to watch the top pairing as well as other marquee duos on the course Saturday.
How to watch 2026 Valspar Championship third round (ET)
- Noon-1PM: Golf Central Pregame
- 1-3PM: Valspar Championship, Round 3
- 3-6PM: Valspar Championship, Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)
- 9-10PM: Golf Central Postgame
Im and Lipsky will have to do more than just hold off Blanchet and Ghim. The Valspar contender list includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka and Jacob Bridgeman.
Valspar Championship Round 3 tee times
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:35 AM
EDT
|1
John Parry
John VanDerLaan
|7:45 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
A.J. Ewart
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Davis Thompson
|8:05 AM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Mackenzie Hughes
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Chatfield
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:25 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Streelman
Vince Whaley
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Dylan Wu
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Bud Cauley
|9:00 AM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Lee Hodges
|9:10 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Lower
Denny McCarthy
|9:20 AM
EDT
|1
Isaiah Salinda
Jimmy Stanger
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Webb Simpson
Ryo Hisatsune
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Joel Dahmen
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Henrik Norlander
Chad Ramey
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Karl Vilips
Kevin Roy
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Wallace
Ricky Castillo
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Takumi Kanaya
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Ryder
Justin Thomas
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
Kensei Hirata
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
Matthieu Pavon
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Phillips
Xander Schauffele
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
S.H. Kim
|11:35 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Blades Brown
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Tom Kim
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Hank Lebioda
Patrick Cantlay
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Alejandro Tosti
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
David Skinns
David Ford
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Rico Hoey
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Nicolai Højgaard
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Danny Walker
Brooks Koepka
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Tony Finau
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Brandt Snedeker
Gary Woodland
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Smith
Alex Smalley
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Marco Penge
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:45 PM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Chandler Blanchet
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
David Lipsky