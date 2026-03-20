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Valspar Championship 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published March 20, 2026 07:27 PM
Fitzpatrick dissects changes to his golf swing
March 20, 2026 05:15 PM
Matt Fitzpatrick dissected the changes to his golf swing after the second round of the Valspar Championship during Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra.

The first 36 holes at Innisbrook are in the books.

The Valspar field has been trimmed, with players sitting at 2 over or worse dispatched home before the weekend gets underway in Palm Harbor.

Sungjae Im is looking defang Copperhead with a wire-to-wire win. He holds a one-stroke lead over David Lipsky, while Chandler Blanchet and Doug Ghim sit in a tie for third.

Here’s how to watch the top pairing as well as other marquee duos on the course Saturday.

How to watch 2026 Valspar Championship third round (ET)

Im and Lipsky will have to do more than just hold off Blanchet and Ghim. The Valspar contender list includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka and Jacob Bridgeman.

Valspar Championship Round 3 tee times

Time
TeePlayers
7:35 AM
EDT		1

John Parry

John VanDerLaan

7:45 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

A.J. Ewart

7:55 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Davis Thompson

8:05 AM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Mackenzie Hughes

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Davis Chatfield

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:25 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Vince Whaley

8:35 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Dylan Wu

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Bud Cauley

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Keegan Bradley

Lee Hodges

9:10 AM
EDT		1

Justin Lower

Denny McCarthy

9:20 AM
EDT		1

Isaiah Salinda

Jimmy Stanger

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Webb Simpson

Ryo Hisatsune

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Joel Dahmen

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Henrik Norlander

Chad Ramey

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Karl Vilips

Kevin Roy

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Matt Wallace

Ricky Castillo

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Takumi Kanaya

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Justin Thomas

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Putnam

Kensei Hirata

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Matthieu Pavon

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Phillips

Xander Schauffele

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

S.H. Kim

11:35 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Blades Brown

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Hank Lebioda

Patrick Cantlay

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Alejandro Tosti

12:20 PM
EDT		1

David Skinns

David Ford

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Rico Hoey

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Nicolai Højgaard

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Danny Walker

Brooks Koepka

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Tony Finau

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Brandt Snedeker

Gary Woodland

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Smith

Alex Smalley

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Marco Penge

Matt Fitzpatrick

1:45 PM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Chandler Blanchet

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

David Lipsky