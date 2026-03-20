Sungjae Im takes lead into the weekend on the firm and fast Copperhead Course

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Sungjae Im held onto the lead Friday afternoon in the Valspar Championship, rallying on the back nine to edge ahead of David Lipsky in firm and fast conditions on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

After missing two straight cuts in his return from a wrist injury, Im shot a 2-under 69 to get to 9-under 133 — a stroke ahead of Lipsky. On Thursday morning, Im had two eagles in a 64 for a one-shot advantage over Brandt Snedeker.

On Friday, Im had three bogeys and two birdies in a front-nine 37, then birdied the par-5 11th and par-4 12th. He broke a tie for the lead with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

Valspar Championship 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch Brooks Koepka and Matt Fitzpatrick are in contention on the Copperhead course after 36 holes. Here’s who they are trailing entering Saturday and how to watch their respective third rounds at Innisbrook.

The 27-year-old South Korean player has two PGA Tour victories, the 2020 Honda Classic and 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.

Lipsky had a 65, playing in the first group of the day off the first tee. Winless on PGA Tour, he birdied the first two holes and four of the the first six, added two more on 10 and 11 and parred the final seven.

“It was excellent. I did everything well,” Lipsky said. “Missed it in the right spots, holed the putts early on to get some momentum going. That finishing stretch is obviously tough, so able to save a couple pars down on 16 and 18 and really kept the round going.”

Chandler Blanchet and Doug Ghim were 7 under. Blanchet closed with a bogey for a 66. Ghim shot 67, making an eagle on the par-5 11th, then giving back the strokes with bogeys on 15 and 16.

“Obviously, I wish I would have finished a little bit better,” Ghim said. “Two bad holes doesn’t really necessarily kind of ruin a good day.”

Snedeker had a 72 to drop to 5 under. The 45-year-old U.S. Presidents Cup captain received a sponsor exemption.

‘Let’s not talk crazy here': Snedeker shoots down Presidents Cup player-captain pitch Brandt Snedeker posted a 6-under 65 at the Copperhead Course on Thursday, and was asked afterwards about leading the U.S. in the 2026 Presidents Cup and if he would consider himself as part of the roster.

“The good thing is it’s playing really tough and tricky this afternoon,” Snedeker said. “Try to take a positive from that. Hung in there when things weren’t going great.”

Jordan Smith (68) also was 5 under with Matt Fitzpatrick (69), Marco Penge (68) and Alex Smalley (69).

Fitzpatrick, who was second last week in The Players Championship, noted his frustration heading into the weekend.

“I felt like I deserved more out of the round,” he said. “Just had those pieces of bad luck to sort of end the round on a sour note.”

Brooks Koepka was tied for 10th at 4 under after a 67 in his return to Innisbrook. He missed a 3-foot birdie putt on his final hole.

“Just keep doing what I’m doing,” Koepka said. “Playing well, like the way I’m striking it.”

Defending champion Viktor Hovland missed the cut with rounds of 70 and 75.