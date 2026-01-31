Xander Schauffele misses Farmers cut, ending fifth longest streak in PGA Tour history

Xander Schauffele missed the cut Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open, bringing to an end his streak of 72 consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour.

His last missed cut in a Tour event came in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Schauffele’s mark was tied for the fifth longest in Tour history. The 32-year-old San Diego native needed to birdie his final hole, the par-5 ninth, in Round 2 on the North Course, but made par to miss by one. His Friday 3-under 69 wasn’t enough to overcome his opening 1-over 73 on the South Course.

“Several things,” Schauffele responded when asked what went wrong. “Kind of had some last minute tweaks to equipment and it really affected me through my bag, I thought. So unfortunate I didn’t get that dialed in in the offseason, but it is what it is. So here I am. I’ll spend this weekend cleaning it up.

“Just some driver stuff. Driver, shaft, trying to get the combination right. I don’t like switching stuff and I switched, and then when you switch back, things kind of feel weird. You start swinging to fit the club and if kind of affects like everything down the bag. So not a great place to do it.”

Tiger Woods own the record with 142 straight cuts made. Scottie Scheffler now holds the current longest streak on Tour with 65.

Schauffele is in the field for next week’s WM Phoenix Open.

Most Consecutive Cuts Made in PGA Tour History