WM Phoenix Open 2026: Two-time champs Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka headline field

The “Greatest Show on Grass” returns to TPC Scottsdale, Feb. 5-8, with the WM Phoenix Open.

Two-time champion Scottie Scheffler headlines the field. The world No. 1 earned his first career PGA Tour victory at this tournament in 2022, then successfully defended his title in ’23. Scheffler collected his 20th PGA Tour title in his first start of the season, two weeks ago at The American Express.

Brooks Koepka, also a two-time Phoenix champ (2015, 2021), will be making his second consecutive start since rejoining the Tour.

Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler (2019 champ), Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama (2016, ’17 champ), Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth are also scheduled to compete.

Thomas Detry, last year’s WM winner who joined LIV for the 2026 season, will not be in attendance.

Here’s a look at the initial full field for the PGA Tour’s fourth event of the season: