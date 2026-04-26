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Zurich Classic 2026 prize money: Full payout to teams from $9.5 million

  
Published April 26, 2026 10:30 AM
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
April 25, 2026 07:17 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans offers a $9.5 million purse. Thirty-five, two-man teams made the cut at TPC Louisiana and the champions will split $2,745,500 — $1,372,750 to each player.

Here’s how the full purse will be paid out to both teams and individuals (will be updated at the end of play):

2026 Zurich Classic prize money

FINISHTEAMPLAYER
1$2,745,500$1,372,750
2$1,121,000$560,500
3$733,875$366,937.50
4$617,500$308,750
5$536,750$268,375
6$460,750$230,375
7$384,750$192,375
8$337,250$168,625
9$299,250$149,625
10$261,250$130,625
11$223,250$111,625
12$190,475$95,237
13$159,790$79,895
14$143,450$71,725
15$132,050$66,025
16$120,650$60,325
17$109,725$54,862
18$100,225$50,112
19$91,200$45,600
20$83,600$41,800
21$76,000$38,000
22$68,400$34,200
23$60,800$30,400
24$53,580$26,790
25$48,640$24,320
26$46,170$23,085
27$44,460$22,230
28$43,510$21,755
29$42,750$21,375
30$41,990$20,995
31$41,230$20,615
32$40,470$20,235
33$39,710$19,855
34$38,950$19,475
35$38,190$19,095