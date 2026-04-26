Zurich Classic 2026 prize money: Full payout to teams from $9.5 million
Published April 26, 2026 10:30 AM
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans offers a $9.5 million purse. Thirty-five, two-man teams made the cut at TPC Louisiana and the champions will split $2,745,500 — $1,372,750 to each player.
Here’s how the full purse will be paid out to both teams and individuals (will be updated at the end of play):
2026 Zurich Classic prize money
|FINISH
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|1
|$2,745,500
|$1,372,750
|2
|$1,121,000
|$560,500
|3
|$733,875
|$366,937.50
|4
|$617,500
|$308,750
|5
|$536,750
|$268,375
|6
|$460,750
|$230,375
|7
|$384,750
|$192,375
|8
|$337,250
|$168,625
|9
|$299,250
|$149,625
|10
|$261,250
|$130,625
|11
|$223,250
|$111,625
|12
|$190,475
|$95,237
|13
|$159,790
|$79,895
|14
|$143,450
|$71,725
|15
|$132,050
|$66,025
|16
|$120,650
|$60,325
|17
|$109,725
|$54,862
|18
|$100,225
|$50,112
|19
|$91,200
|$45,600
|20
|$83,600
|$41,800
|21
|$76,000
|$38,000
|22
|$68,400
|$34,200
|23
|$60,800
|$30,400
|24
|$53,580
|$26,790
|25
|$48,640
|$24,320
|26
|$46,170
|$23,085
|27
|$44,460
|$22,230
|28
|$43,510
|$21,755
|29
|$42,750
|$21,375
|30
|$41,990
|$20,995
|31
|$41,230
|$20,615
|32
|$40,470
|$20,235
|33
|$39,710
|$19,855
|34
|$38,950
|$19,475
|35
|$38,190
|$19,095