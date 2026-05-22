Im aces No. 7 hole, takes solo lead with eagle to close out second round at Byron Nelson

Sungjae Im joined a crowded leaderboard at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a splash. Two shots later, he took the lead all for himself.

The CJ Group ambassador aced the par-3 No. 7 to tie Jordan Spieth and Kensei Hirata at 11 under. Less than half an hour later, he eagled the par-5 No. 9 to finish with a second-round 61.

HOLE-IN-ONE by Sungjae Im to vault near the top of the @CJByronNelson leaderboard 💥🤯



🎥 @PGATOUR, ESPN+pic.twitter.com/NOiBNrO8eX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 22, 2026

It was Im’s third hole-in-one on Tour. He previously recorded an ace at the 2019 Greenbrier Classic and the 2019 Players Championship.

Im and Spieth were playing together during the second round, and each went low. Spieth’s bogey-free 62 included seven second-nine birdies.

The Byron Nelson’s projected cut is 4 under a little after 1:40 p.m. ET on Friday.