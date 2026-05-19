Caleb Surratt, medalist Peter Uihlein among LIV players who get through U.S. Open final qualifier in Dallas

Caleb Surratt prevailed in a 6-for-1 playoff on Monday at Dallas Athletic Club to grab the ninth and final U.S. Open berth out of the Dallas final qualifier.

Surratt was one of three LIV players to advance out of this qualifier, joining medalist Peter Uihlein, who shot 9 under over 36 holes, and Graeme McDowell, who tied for fifth at 4 under. Surratt, who left Tennessee after three semesters in January 2024 to sign with Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, birdied the first extra hole.

Also advancing were three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim (8 under), Korn Ferry Tour pro Cooper Dossey (7 under), 34-year-old UCLA product Manav Shah (5 under) and three other players tied with McDowell at 4 under: Tour pros Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart, and Dallas resident TK Kim, 35, who hasn’t played a Tour-sanctioned event since 2023 on the KFT.

TK Kim was born in South Korea but grew up with his aunt in Hawaii. He was then adopted at age 15 and moved to Meridian, Idaho, where he’d attend and play college golf at Boise State. He had 11 top-25s as a senior, one shy of Troy Merritt’s record.

U.S. Open 2026: Site-by-site results from final qualifying for Shinnecock The USGA is contesting 13 final qualifying sites to help determine the field for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Tour pros Chandler Phillips and Henrik Norlander were first and second alternate, respectively, while Eugenio Chacarra bowed out of the playoff after one hole to catch a flight to this week’s DP World Tour event.