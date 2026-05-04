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NCAA Golf Highlights: 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Round 1

May 4, 2026 07:52 PM
Watch the first-round highlights from the 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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