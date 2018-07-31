Jarrod Lyle and his family revealed on Tuesday that the former PGA Tour player's body was no longer able to fight its battle against leukemia.
Lyle, a peer favorite on every tour on which he competed, has been placed on palliative care. Upon hearing the news, the golf world reacted with sadness.
Life is precious and we all take it for granted too often - seeing the picture of @jarrodlylepga hugging his family with not long to live brought tears to my eyes. Peace be with you, you will be missed Jarrod x— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 31, 2018
Jarrod has fought with the heart of a lion, always with dignity and a smile surrounded by his loving family. We Love You...please rest peacefully knowing how inspirational and beloved you remain in all our hearts. https://t.co/DCR8rZEoN6— Ian Baker-Finch (@IBFinchy) July 31, 2018
Thoughts with Jarrod, his family and friends pic.twitter.com/vsRzVd0ju3— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 31, 2018
Jarrod Lyle update. We need a miracle for this great man please https://t.co/ET18qD1TF2— Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) July 31, 2018
Sad news today about @jarrodlylepga. He fought an unbelievable fight for so long. Awful that it ends this way. He was a blast to hang around, could make you laugh & put a smile on your face. Horschel family sends all their love & support to his wife Bri, daughters Lusi and Jemma— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 31, 2018
Prayers for @jarrodlylepga and his family. He is an inspiration to all of us for his long and courageous fight against cancer. God bless him— Beau Hossler (@beauhossler) July 31, 2018
Absolutely devastating news about @jarrodlylepga he is a courageous fighter, incredible human being and a great friend and father. We are all with you buddy.— Brendan Steele (@Brendan_Steele) July 31, 2018
The most beautiful picture concerning golf that you guys will see for a very long time. My hearts bleeding for him and his beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/NR5fEavImd— Kip Henley PGA loopr (@KipHenley) July 31, 2018
What I would give to have one more round of golf with this amazing man jarrod.lyle! So proud of you for the amazing fight you have put up! I’ll never forget all the laughs and good times… https://t.co/MofeZNVzaX— Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) July 31, 2018
Thinking of Jarrod Lyle and his fam today. Sad news from down under. The man always made ppl laugh and wore a smile 24-7. Prayin for miracle— Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) July 31, 2018
2018 continues to be a sad one for the golf community. Tough to put into words how brave @jarrodlylepga has been his entire life. The man has epitomized positivity and courage throughout his ordeals and setbacks. Everyone can learn a lot from the way Jarrod has lived his life.— Ewan Porter (@ewanports) July 31, 2018
Although beautiful, life is also plagued w pain - please be praying for God’s comfort and love to surround the Lyle family as they face this storm. #pgatour #hugyourlovedones https://t.co/jNoe5YhZHd— Cameron Tringale (@CamTringale) July 31, 2018