The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Here’s how you can watch the action and get live updates, analysis, interviews and highlights.
(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)
Monday, Sept. 20
4-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
Tuesday, Sept. 21
9AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
Wednesday, Sept. 22
9AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
Thursday, Sept. 23
9AM-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
5-8PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony
Friday, Sept. 24
6-8:30AM: Live From the Ryder Cup
8:30AM-7PM (GC): Day 1 Ryder Cup coverage
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
Saturday, Sept. 25
6-8:30AM: Live From the Ryder Cup
8:30-9AM (GC): Day 2 Ryder Cup coverage
9AM-7PM (NBC): Day 2 Ryder Cup coverage
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
Sunday, Sept. 26
9AM-Noon (GC): Day 3 Ryder Cup coverage
Noon-6PM (NBC): Day 3 Ryder Cup coverage
6-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup