How to watch the Ryder Cup on Golf Channel and NBC Sports

Getty Images

The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Here’s how you can watch the action and get live updates, analysis, interviews and highlights.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Sept. 20
4-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Tuesday, Sept. 21
9AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Wednesday, Sept. 22
9AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup 
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Thursday, Sept. 23
9AM-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup 
5-8PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony

Friday, Sept. 24
6-8:30AM: Live From the Ryder Cup 
8:30AM-7PM (GC): Day 1 Ryder Cup coverage 
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup 

Saturday, Sept. 25
6-8:30AM: Live From the Ryder Cup 
8:30-9AM (GC): Day 2 Ryder Cup coverage 
9AM-7PM (NBC): Day 2 Ryder Cup coverage
7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup 

Sunday, Sept. 26
9AM-Noon (GC): Day 3 Ryder Cup coverage 
Noon-6PM (NBC): Day 3 Ryder Cup coverage 
6-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup 

