The 43rd Ryder Cup is being contested Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Here’s how you can watch the action and get live updates, analysis, interviews and highlights.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Sept. 20

4-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Tuesday, Sept. 21

9AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9AM-6PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Thursday, Sept. 23

9AM-5PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

5-8PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony

Friday, Sept. 24

6-8:30AM: Live From the Ryder Cup

8:30AM-7PM (GC): Day 1 Ryder Cup coverage

7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Saturday, Sept. 25

6-8:30AM: Live From the Ryder Cup

8:30-9AM (GC): Day 2 Ryder Cup coverage

9AM-7PM (NBC): Day 2 Ryder Cup coverage

7-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup

Sunday, Sept. 26

9AM-Noon (GC): Day 3 Ryder Cup coverage

Noon-6PM (NBC): Day 3 Ryder Cup coverage

6-9PM: Live From the Ryder Cup