Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS SCHEDULE

Date Tournament Venue Purse Defending Champion/Winner
Jan. 16-18 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Hualalai GC
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii 		$2,000,000 Ernie Els
Feb. 6-8 Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar Es Salam
Rabat, Morroco 		$2,500,000 Miguel Angel Jimenez
Feb. 14-16 Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida 		$1,800,000 Justin Leonard
March 7-9 Cologuard Classic La Paloma Country Club
Tucson, Arizona 		$2,200,000 Steven Alker
March 21-23 Hoag Classic Newport Beach Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, California 		$2,000,000 Miguel Angel Jimenez
March 28-30 The Galleri Classic Mission Hills Country Club
Rancho Mirage, California 		$2,200,000 Steve Allan
April 4-6 James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Florida 		$2,200,000 Angel Cabrera
April 25-27 Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Georgia 		$2,000,000 Jerry Kelly
May 2-4 Insperity Invitational The Woodlands CC
The Woodlands, Texas 		$3,000,000 Stewart Cink
May 15-18 Regions Tradition Greystone G&CC
Birmingham, Alabama 		$2,600,000 Angel Cabrera
May 22-25 Senior PGA Championship Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Maryland 		$3,500,000 Angel Cabrera
May 30-June 1 Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club
Des Moines, Iowa 		$2,000,000 Miguel Angel Jimenez
June 6-8 American Family Insurance Championship TPC Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin 		$3,000,000 Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn
June 19-22 Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio 		$3,500,000 Miguel Angel Jimenez
June 26-29 U.S. Senior Open Championship Broadmoor Golf Club
Colorado Springs, Colorado 		$4,000,000 Padraig Harrington
July 11-13 Dick’s Open En-Joie GC
Endicott, New York 		$2,200,000 Steve Allan
July 24-27 The Senior Open Championship Sunningdale Golf Club
Berkshire, England 		$2,850,000 Padraig Harrington
Aug. 8-10 Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Washington 		$2,300,000 Steve Allan
Aug. 15-17 Rogers Charity Classic Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta, Canada 		$2,500,000 Richard Green
Aug. 22-24 The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Michigan 		$2,200,000 Stewart Cink
Sept. 5-7 Stifel Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club
St. Louis, Missouri 		$2,100,000 Thomas Bjorn
Sept. 12-14 Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, South Dakota 		$2,100,000 Retief Goosen
Sept. 19-21 Pure Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, California 		$2,400,000 Doug Barron
Oct. 3-5 Constellation Furyk & Friends Timuquana Country Club
Jacksonville, Florida 		$2,100,000 Tommy Gainey
Oct. 10-12 SAS Championship Prestonwood CC
Cary, North Carolina 		$2,100,000 Alex Cejka
Oct. 17-19 Dominion Energy Charity Classic* The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Virginia 		$2,300,000 Justin Leonard
Oct. 24-26 Simmons Bank Championship* Pleasant Valley Country Club
Little Rock, Arkansas 		$2,300,000 Steven Alker
Nov. 13-16 Charles Schwab Cup Championship* Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix, Arizona 		$3,000,000 Bernhard Langer
Bold = Major championship
* = Charles Schwab Cup playoff event