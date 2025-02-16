2025 PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS SCHEDULE
|Date
|Tournament
|Venue
|Purse
|Defending Champion/Winner
|Jan. 16-18
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|
Hualalai GC
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|$2,000,000
|Ernie Els
|Feb. 6-8
|Trophy Hassan II
|
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam
Rabat, Morroco
|$2,500,000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|Feb. 14-16
|Chubb Classic
|
Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida
|$1,800,000
|Justin Leonard
|March 7-9
|Cologuard Classic
|
La Paloma Country Club
Tucson, Arizona
|$2,200,000
|Steven Alker
|March 21-23
|Hoag Classic Newport Beach
|
Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, California
|$2,000,000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|March 28-30
|The Galleri Classic
|
Mission Hills Country Club
Rancho Mirage, California
|$2,200,000
|Steve Allan
|April 4-6
|James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational
|
The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Florida
|$2,200,000
|Angel Cabrera
|April 25-27
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|
TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Georgia
|$2,000,000
|Jerry Kelly
|May 2-4
|Insperity Invitational
|
The Woodlands CC
The Woodlands, Texas
|$3,000,000
|Stewart Cink
|May 15-18
|Regions Tradition
|
Greystone G&CC
Birmingham, Alabama
|$2,600,000
|Angel Cabrera
|May 22-25
|Senior PGA Championship
|
Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Maryland
|$3,500,000
|Angel Cabrera
|May 30-June 1
|Principal Charity Classic
|
Wakonda Club
Des Moines, Iowa
|$2,000,000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|June 6-8
|American Family Insurance Championship
|
TPC Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
|$3,000,000
|Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn
|June 19-22
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|
Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
|$3,500,000
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|June 26-29
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|
Broadmoor Golf Club
Colorado Springs, Colorado
|$4,000,000
|Padraig Harrington
|July 11-13
|Dick’s Open
|
En-Joie GC
Endicott, New York
|$2,200,000
|Steve Allan
|July 24-27
|The Senior Open Championship
|
Sunningdale Golf Club
Berkshire, England
|$2,850,000
|Padraig Harrington
|Aug. 8-10
|Boeing Classic
|
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Washington
|$2,300,000
|Steve Allan
|Aug. 15-17
|Rogers Charity Classic
|
Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|$2,500,000
|Richard Green
|Aug. 22-24
|The Ally Challenge
|
Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Michigan
|$2,200,000
|Stewart Cink
|Sept. 5-7
|Stifel Charity Classic
|
Norwood Hills Country Club
St. Louis, Missouri
|$2,100,000
|Thomas Bjorn
|Sept. 12-14
|Sanford International
|
Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|$2,100,000
|Retief Goosen
|Sept. 19-21
|Pure Insurance Championship
|
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, California
|$2,400,000
|Doug Barron
|Oct. 3-5
|Constellation Furyk & Friends
|
Timuquana Country Club
Jacksonville, Florida
|$2,100,000
|Tommy Gainey
|Oct. 10-12
|SAS Championship
|
Prestonwood CC
Cary, North Carolina
|$2,100,000
|Alex Cejka
|Oct. 17-19
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic*
|
The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Virginia
|$2,300,000
|Justin Leonard
|Oct. 24-26
|Simmons Bank Championship*
|
Pleasant Valley Country Club
Little Rock, Arkansas
|$2,300,000
|Steven Alker
|Nov. 13-16
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship*
|
Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix, Arizona
|$3,000,000
|Bernhard Langer