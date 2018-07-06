Getty Images

Punch shot: Tiger vs. Phil for $10 mil

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 9:37 pm

With the news Friday that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are in negotiations to play a $10 million, winner-take-all exhibition match, we assembled two of our senior writers, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, to break down what it all means:

LAVNER: OK, Rex: What do you make of the Golf.com report that a $10 million Tiger-Phil made-for-TV exhibition is likely to happen?

HOGGARD: I think it might be a decade or so too late, but still a novel idea. These are two players who carried the game for 20-some years and anything that puts them head to head in a match (even one that's made for TV) is worth watching.

LAVNER: Agree. It's a decade too late, but it also never would have happened a decade ago. It's also probably a concession that we'll never get the showdown that we REALLY want: Tiger vs. Phil, Sunday afternoon at a major.

HOGGARD: It's amazing to think that Tiger and Phil were paired together in a PGA Tour round just 34 times. I'm also interested in hearing Tiger's side of this. This seems to have been Lefty's idea and I'm curious how much TW will embrace what will be an "exhibition."

LAVNER: We've been writing and talking all year about how this is a new Tiger, how he's friendlier and more mellow than in his prime. This is the best example yet. But it also adds a little context to their practice round at Augusta and their friendly banter at TPC Sawgrass. By that point they were already deep into negotiations. Does it now seem a little sleazy that they were playing us all along?

HOGGARD: Sleazy? No. Premeditated, absolutely. Phil doesn't do, or say, anything off the cuff. He's had a plan for this for some time. And what does Tiger have to prove with this? It's not like $10 million is going to impact his bottom line, and on the historical scorecard, Phil's really not a match.

LAVNER: The money - the same as the freakin' FedExCup bonus - is not life-changing for either player. And there's sure to be a charitable component. So there has to be something else at play here. It's hard to imagine that they're actually really good friends who want to travel the world playing exhibitions together, so to me it's just another opportunity for Tiger to rehab his image as he transitions into the next chapter of his life.

HOGGARD: Cynical much? There may be something to that, although after his U.S. Open snafu Phil's image may need a little nip/tuck as well. Phil has always said you play for whatever (money) makes you nervous, and since we both agree $10 million isn't going to get either player deep breathing on the 18th tee, may I suggest an alternative: Winner is given a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year in Paris, loser gets the keys to a vice captain's golf cart. Thoughts?

LAVNER: And ruin Jim Furyk's 18 months of planning? The nerve!

HOGGARD: Fine, loser has to wash the winner's dinghy. Better?

LAVNER: How do you feel about the idea of exhibitions in general? Like them or hate them? Want to see more of them?

HOGGARD: The right players at the right time are good for the game, particularly in developing countries. Imagine the impact this match could have if it were played, for example, in India?

LAVNER: I don't know how much it'd necessarily grow the game, but I grew up watching the "Battles at (fill in the blank)" and the "Wonderful World of Golf" series. It'd be a blast to watch today's stars duke it out.

HOGGARD: Agree, but it has to be the right stars at the right time. This is about the show as much as it is the competition. To prove the point, what impact, if any, would a Phil victory in this match mean? The answer: not much.

LAVNER: I don't think it even matters who wins this particular duel. I really don't. It's more about watching Tiger and Phil go head to head -- something we, sadly, never got to see during the prime of their careers.

HOGGARD: OK, what would be the head-to-head, primetime match you'd want to see most? DJ vs. Brooks? JT vs. Jordan? Rory vs. PReed?

LAVNER: Lest you forgot, DJ and Brooks just went head to head, and it wasn't must-see TV … Spieth-JT, Rory-PReed, Sung Kang-Joel Dahmen would all be wildly entertaining, if not ultimately significant.

HOGGARD: True, true. Getting back on point. What kind of "entertainment" action would you give Tiger vs. Phil? Given recent play, this would be interesting.

LAVNER: Based on recent trends, it depends if they're going to be putting on bermuda, bent or poa annua.

HOGGARD: Have to be a neutral site. Let's go with Cypress Point in October.

LAVNER: Give me Phil in 18 holes, Tiger over 72.

HOGGARD: Interesting. Let's "talk" later. Finally, if not Phil, who would you most want to see Tiger go head-to-head with in this kind of match?

LAVNER: Since I'm fairly certain that Tiger can take the now-78-year-old Jack Nicklaus, I'd love to watch Tiger compete in a Tiger Babies battle royale, going against Jason Day, Rory and JT - all of whom idolized Woods growing up.

HOGGARD: I like that, but given his track record against the Italian, I'd pay admission to see Tiger play Francesco Molinari. Or we can just wait until the Ryder Cup when they are matched up for a Sunday singles duel.

LAVNER: You might be the only person on the planet pining for that matchup.

Kraft (63) leads Simpson, Lahiri at Greenbrier

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 10:51 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Kelly Kraft is about to find out whether he's ready to handle the lead entering the weekend for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Kraft shot a 7-under 63 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Friday to take a one-stroke edge over first-round leader Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri of India.

Kraft posted his career-best round at the Old White TPC. He was at 13-under 127.

Kraft is looking to turn around a season that has included missed cuts in seven of his 10 previous tournaments, including last week at the Quicken Loans National. But he has had some success in West Virginia, where he tied for fifth last year.

''I've kind of changed my attitude a little bit starting with last week,'' Kraft said. ''I just feel like I'm ready to keep playing good.''

Kraft made four birdies on the front nine and didn't let a bogey on the par-5 12th hole derail him. He added birdies on the next two holes and took the lead with a six-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th.

Reminded that it's his first time leading a PGA Tour event after 36 holes, Kraft said he was confident.

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

''I've been up there before and I know I can play out here,'' he said. ''I'm just looking for two more low ones and a bunch of scoring opportunities.''

Lahiri shot a career-low 61 and Simpson had a 67. Both were at 12 under.

Lahiri has yet to make a bogey in his first trip to The Greenbrier resort. He found just eight of 14 fairways but reached all 18 greens in regulation Friday. Four of his nine birdies were putts of 18 feet or longer.

''I've been feeling good over the last two weeks,'' Lahiri said. ''I've seen the improvement on the golf course and I've tried to plug the gaps that I've found over the last two weeks. And I'm happy that more than anything else I haven't dropped a shot. But I'm not thinking about that. The focus is just to put myself in the best position that I can, and that's a big positive for me.''

After shooting 61 on Thursday, Simpson saw his chance for a very low score end quickly on Friday.

Starting on the back nine, Simpson hit a tee shot that went out of bounds and made double-bogey on the par-5 12th, a hole he had eagled the day before. He then bogeyed the par-4 13th after his tee shot found the rough. He made five birdies the rest of his round.

''It was not the start I was looking for,'' Simpson said. ''I hung in there. I weathered that storm and made some birdies there on the front nine to keep it under par and give myself a chance for the weekend.''

Jason Kokrak shot 64 and was in fourth place at 11 under. Whee Kim of South Korea and Harold Varner III were at 10 under. Kim shot 68 and Varner shot 64.

Simpson is the only one among the top six players on the leaderboard with a PGA Tour win. Since its 2010 debut, the tournament has produced four first-time winners, including three rookies.

DIVOTS: Tournament executive director Habibi Mamone said Friday the event will move to the fall. No specific dates were given, but Mamone said she expects it will be in late September or early October 2019, meaning it could be left off the PGA Tour's 2018-19 schedule. The tour hasn't released the schedule for the coming season. ... Bubba Watson, the highest ranked player in the field, shot 66 and was at 6 under. Phil Mickelson posted a 69 and was at 5 under.

Former Masters champ Willett two back at Irish Open

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 7:28 pm

DONEGAL, Ireland – Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Matthieu Pavon of France and Dutch golfer Erik van Rooyen shared the lead after the second round of the Irish Open on Friday, while Danny Willett's return to form catapulted him into contention at Ballyliffin Golf and Country Club.

Willett reached a career-high ranking of ninth after claiming his first major title at the 2016 U.S. Masters, but slumped to 442nd after missing his ninth cut in 12 events at last week's French Open.

The 30-year-old Englishman added a 2-under 70 to his opening 68 to lie two shots behind Fox (69), Pavon (68) and Van Rooyen (65).

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Joakim Lagergren is one off the lead on 7-under, with Willett joined on 6-under by Sam Horsfield and Zander Lombard. Lee Westwood is on 5-under, while tournament host Rory McIlroy is seven off the pace after a disappointing 73.

''It's been tough to see somebody that good struggle for that amount of time but today was the Danny Willett of old and it's nice to see,'' European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said.

''Having two days like this is important, now comes the hard part of going the next two and enjoying it because you've done all the hard work to get back to here.''

Willett is relieved to finally be injury free after knee, back and shoulder problems.

''It's nice to come out and hit the shots that you can see in practice and actually perform still under pressure when the clubs are in your hand and you're trying to obviously improve what you're doing. It's been a tough 18 months but I'm very happy to be playing nicely.''

Matching 'feel' and 'real' creating new distance explosion

By Brandel ChambleeJuly 6, 2018, 6:46 pm

One of the most common refrains in teaching, “Feel is not real,” is a teacher’s way of breaking the bad news to a student, that despite their persistent efforts to coerce their limbs into a new order, they can look at the video of their swing—the way a radiologist looks at a mammogram— and not one bit of difference will be visible. Which seems impossible to the student, because they are with every bit of resolve they can muster telling their brain to send a message to the specific body part or parts to move this way or that, positive that every order is being followed, only to look at the video and see the same swing they were making before the orders were sent; it’s only then that one comes face to face with the reality, that what one feels in the golf swing is not what is actually happening.

This is not an affliction unique to poor golfers either; on the contrary, the most intelligent, dogmatic superstars who have ever played this game have made the most ludicrous of claims about their own swings. I say ludicrous, because video of their swings shows quite clearly that these superstars are not doing what they say they are doing; that they say is of paramount  importance that YOU do. For instance, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus both maintained that swinging around a steady head was what they did, that “keeping your head still” was a fundamental even, and hugely important to playing great golf. Except that neither of them did this.

Ben Hogan wrote in “Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf” that one must restrict hip turn, and then turn the shoulders against that restriction to create tension or coil which in turn would give them power. Indeed one can argue ( as I have ) that the whole restricting of the hips movement that now pervades the Tour can be traced back to this “feeling” that Hogan had, that he wrote about and that then became gospel in the game. Except for one problem, Hogan did NOT restrict his hips. They turned an enormous amount.

To be clear, I am not saying that Palmer, Nicklaus and Hogan were purposely trying to deceive the rest of the golf world; what they were feeling was real enough to them. But the great golf shots they hit did not come about because they were actually doing the things they felt but perhaps because their own innate athletic ability was overriding those feels. The minutia was unknown to them, but it didn’t hurt their golf. Or did it?

This is what makes teaching so hard, because how can we learn from the best players, if they in fact are not doing what they say they are doing?

This is why I believe teaching golf has been so controversial over the years, because there has been so much confusion over what in fact the best players were actually doing. Of course with each technological breakthrough in cameras each generation has thought they found the secret. One hundred years ago, the innovative teacher Alex Morrison wrote that slow motion video had made it very clear to him etc… and his student Henry Picard taught Jack Grout who taught Jack Nicklaus, so something must have been clear to him. Or was it that great athletes simply found a way to hit great shots, regardless of the misinformation?

Recently cameras of a very high shutter speed have captured arms and hands, legs and feet and hips at full speed in the swing almost as if they were posed. Technological devices have allowed a forensic look at ballistic characteristics for every imaginable shot, obliterating previous thoughts about impact conditions. Pressure plates have allowed a precise tracing of the movement patterns unique to short, medium and long hitters, obliterating previous thoughts about where distance came from.

Are we, like Alex Morrison, of the false belief that our current technology has given us all the tools necessary to actually know what the best players are doing, or do we in fact have all of the necessary tools to know for sure? One never knows what they do not know. I do know, however, that there is a tidal wave of speed about to wash over golf unlike anything that has ever been seen and it is not because of better balls or better golf clubs, but because of a better understanding of how to move one’s body; of how to swing the club.

As I write this, there are 94 players averaging over 300 yards on the Web.com Tour, led by Cameron Champ, who is averaging 339 yards. This year’s Haskins award winner Norman Xiong, who at 19 made his pro debut at the U.S. Open, supposedly has a swing speed of 133 mph. When you consider that the line in the sand for distance improvements in balls and clubs was drawn more than 10 years ago, you see just how impactful the understanding of how one needs to move to create speed in the golf swing has been and is about to be, and perhaps for the first time in history, players are beginning to match up their feels with what they are actually doing. 

In what could be final start, Peterson makes Greenbrier cut

By Ryan LavnerJuly 6, 2018, 6:26 pm

A birdie on his final hole of the day Friday could have significant ramifications for John Peterson.

With just one event left on his major medical extension, Peterson needs to earn about $60,000 this week at the Greenbrier to maintain conditional status for the rest of the season, or about $260,000 for full status. He’s already stated, on multiple occasions, that if he doesn’t earn the necessary cash he’s retiring from the PGA Tour and transitioning into real estate in the Fort Worth area.

After double-bogeying his 17th hole of the day Friday at TPC Old White, Peterson likely needed to birdie the final hole to ensure that he made the cut. He hit a 284-yard drive down the middle, wedged to 7 feet and rolled in the putt to sit at 3-under 137, which should be enough to play the weekend.

Peterson likely needs a top-25 finish this week to earn conditional status. The 2011 NCAA champion has been derailed in recent years by a wrist injury.

