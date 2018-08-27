Getty Images

Trump tweets support of Woods: 'He is very smart'

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 27, 2018, 2:36 pm

One day after Tiger Woods was asked questions about his relationship with President Donald Trump following the final round of The Northern Trust, the Commander-in-Chief took to Twitter to offer his support.

Woods tied for 40th in the first playoff event at Ridgewood Country Club, and in the wake of a final-round 70 he was asked about his relationship with Trump by a reporter from the New York Times.

"I've known Donald for a number of years," Woods said. "We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency."

Woods was asked a follow-up question about his relationship with Trump in light of some of the president's policies on immigrants. Woods responded in part, "Well, he's the President of the United States. You have to respect the office."

Monday morning, Trump sent a tweet to his 54 million followers applauding Woods for how he handled the line of questioning:

Woods is expected to next tee it up this week at the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Monday Scramble: Eyes on future of Tiger, Phil, Bryson

By Ryan LavnerAugust 27, 2018, 4:00 pm

Bryson DeChambeau makes a statement, Tiger Woods makes nothing, the Ryder Cup captains make notes, Brooke Henderson makes history and more in this week’s edition of the Monday Scramble:

The Year of Bryson is about to get even more interesting.

DeChambeau, inarguably one of the game’s most interesting cats, took another huge step in his career Sunday by winning The Northern Trust by four shots over the top players in the FedExCup.

This win accomplished two things: 1.) It gives him the inside track for the season-long title, bumping three-time winner Dustin Johnson out of the No. 1 spot; and it 2.) Virtually guarantees that he’ll be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, after finishing ninth in the automatic points race.

Who will partner with him?

Can he keep it together on the biggest stage of his life?

It’ll be fascinating – again – to watch him work in Paris.

1. Laugh at DeChambeau’s eccentricities all you want … but you can’t deny that he’s a special talent.

There are four players in history who have won a NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and three Tour events before turning 25:

Jack. Tiger. Phil.

And now Bryson.

2. So DeChambeau will be on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He has to be. He finished 218 points behind Webb Simpson for the eighth and final automatic spot, and then he went out and won a playoff event. It’s a done deal.

When considering potential partners, why not Woods? Both Bridgestone endorsers, they’ve played numerous practice rounds together this season, and Woods not only is intrigued by the kid’s way of playing, but he’s clearly a believer or he wouldn’t waste his time. On Sunday, Woods praised DeChambeau for his intelligence, fieriness and competitiveness.

“We want guys that are like that on this team,” he said. “I think he would be a great Ryder Cup partner for anyone.”

Woods would be an ideal partner for DeChambeau. So would a calming presence like Rickie Fowler (also a Puma endorser) or Webb Simpson.

DeChambeau has a strong match-play history – when he won his U.S. Amateur title, in 2015 at Olympia Fields, he was 19 under par (including the usual match-play concessions) and hammered his finals opponent, 7 and 6 – and he's a lot easier to partner with than, say, Bubba Watson.

3. The final round at Ridgewood was a snoozer, but at least the race for world No. 1 provided just a sliver of late-afternoon entertainment.

Dustin Johnson came home in 33 (making par on the last four holes) to stay in front of Brooks Koepka by the slimmest of margins.

Heading into the second playoff event, the top of the world rankings look like this:

  • DJ: 10.0967
  • Koepka: 10.0049

4. Woods’ spot in East Lake isn’t a given, after all.

After making the cut on the number at The Northern Trust, Woods continued to putt like he was blindfolded. Of the 80 players who made the cut, he finished 79th in strokes gained: putting, spoiling an otherwise stellar ball-striking week in which he was top 17 off the tee, approach the green and tee to green.

With the tie for 40th at Ridgewood, Woods dropped from 20th to 25th in points. The top 30 in the standings after the third leg of the playoffs reach the Tour Championship, so there is still work to do.

5. After a stirring performance at the PGA, Woods took 120 putts over four days in New Jersey – his second-worst performance of the season, behind the 126 putts he needed at Quail Hollow. He missed 21 putts inside 15 feet.

It's ironic that his two worst weeks with the putter have coincided with his two best driving weeks. 

It’s too early for a call to the bullpen – after all, he nearly won two majors in the past month – but after a few months in timeout, Tiger’s trusty Scotty should at least begin warming up.

6. The $9 million Match between two aging warriors won’t be played for another three months, but if we’re being honest … well, we’re already kinda over it.

Over the carefully coordinated buddy-buddy time over the past few months. Over the G-rated smack talk. Over the pay-per-view model.

Not everyone was on board with this idea from the start, either because this should have happened 15 years ago, when the two superstars genuinely disliked each other, or because they’re not putting up their own cheddar. But then those running the show created an even greater divide by announcing that it’ll be on PPV (the amount has not yet been disclosed), though Woods casually dismissed those concerns by saying, “I think (fans) can afford it.”

The point is that no one should have to pay to watch this 18-hole pillow fight, whether it’s going for $4.99 or $49. Why turn away viewers (particularly kids) when the headliners will still generate plenty of revenue through sponsorship?

7. The clock is ticking for Captain Furyk.

This is the last week before he needs to make three of his four captain’s picks for the upcoming matches in Paris.

Tiger and Phil are two of the picks. The third, now, will be Bryson.

So what to do with the last pick? A decision doesn’t need to be made now, or even next week – he has to announce the 12th man after the BMW in two weeks.

Tony Finau has had plenty of opportunities to audition. Though his only win remains the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, he’s been consistently solid this year, racking up a top-10 in each of the first three majors of the year. He played a practice round with a few team hopefuls at Le Golf National in July. He played the first three rounds at Bellerive with Furyk, where he tied the PGA record with 10 birdies in a round. Then he played the first two rounds at The Northern Trust with Mickelson, who had this to say afterward when asked what Finau could bring to the team: “A ton, because not only is he a great player, he’s a solid guy. He’s one of my favorite guys to be around.”

Even as another rookie, Finau deserves that spot more than the other players in contention, but there's an unsettling feeling that Furyk may want to cover himself and opt for an experienced plodder like Matt Kuchar.  

8. Thomas Bjorn’s choices are narrowing, too.

After Paul Casey's rough end to the final round, it’s now clear that Ian Poulter, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Casey cannot qualify for the European Ryder Cup team unless they sign up for this week’s European Tour event in Denmark. Thorbjorn Olesen is in line for the final automatic spot.

Poulter is a lock for the team, as much as Tiger and Phil on the U.S. side. Casey will get the nod, as well, after rejoining the tour this year. Henrik Stenson seems a good bet, as well, barring another setback with his injured elbow.

And so that means Bjorn has to pick between such players as Bello, Russell Knox and Sergio Garcia. 

In other words: Sergio.

9. Brooke Henderson is a Canadian sports icon.

The free-swinging 20-year-old became the first player since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973 to win Canada’s national championship.

The victory was the seventh (!) of Henderson’s ascendant career, but this was easily the most special. She made four consecutive birdies on the back nine to turn the ending into a coronation that Canadian golf fans had waited more than a half-century to witness.

“It’s amazing, just surreal,” she said afterward. “The crowds have been amazing all week, and to finish it off the way I did is really a dream come true.”

Details of The Match have been rumored for nearly two months. So when it became time to announce that the generational bout is officially official, what happened?

They absolutely butchered the advertising.

That they didn’t have the actual date of the match – Friday, Nov. 23 – was bad enough PR.

But then they used a photo of Tiger wielding a left-handed driver!

This is not an easy mistake to make. Someone had to Photoshop the image, cut out Tiger’s driver and flip it. Then it had to pass through God-knows-how-many editors and executives over the past two months without someone – ANYONE – spotting the error.

Of course, it was noticed almost immediately on social media, because it is so glaringly obvious to anyone who has played golf, watched golf or ever seen a right-hander swing a club.   

This week's award winners ... 

Major Shakeup Coming?: Tour Championship. The AP reported that the season finale could soon look completely different, that instead of having a points reset and various fluctuations during the course of the tournament, the FedExCup leader instead will receive a head start on the leaderboard – beginning the event at 10 under par, with the rest of the pursuers staggered behind him. No doubt, the ending to the season has occasionally been awkward, but a birdie-bogey swing on the first hole of a 72-hole tournament could potentially undo a season’s good work? This is just weird. Hard pass.

Well, That Was Unexpected: Padraig Harrington. In his last 20 starts, the Irishman never finished better than 36th and missed 12 cuts. Then he shot 20 under and finished second at the Czech Masters. Funny game.

Pro Golfers – They’re Just Like Us!: Tyrrell Hatton. Putting as poorly as anyone in the field at Ridgewood, Hatton apparently made a run to Golf Galaxy to pick up a new putter. On Sunday, he rolled in 130 feet worth of putts – or nearly as much as the first three rounds combined – and shot 64 to soar up the leaderboard.

See You in 2020?: William McGirt. Slated for hip surgery in a few weeks, McGirt is expected to miss all of the upcoming season. Kudos to him for battling all the way through the season, where he failed to advance to this week’s stop in Boston. “Can’t wait to play pain-free again,” he tweeted.

Underrated Tweet of the Week: Ian Poulter. This was the flashy Englishman’s message in January 2008: When I play to my full potential, “it will be just me and Tiger” in the world rankings. That never happened, of course – Poulter never rose higher than No. 5, in 2010 – but at least he had the sense to poke fun of himself when they were paired together during the third round of The Northern Trust.

OK, Maybe Not: Keegan Bradley. The long-ago major champ played his way into the final group with a Saturday 62. Then he went out in 42 (!!!) on Sunday, shot a miserable 78 and plummeted all the way to T-34. Yikes.

When Your AARP Application Gets Declined: John Peterson. For a guy who’s likely on his way out of the pro ranks, Peterson’s chili still runs plenty hot. He shot 9 over in the Web.com Tour Finals opener to miss the cut, and his Tour future is now down to three starts.  

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Francesco Molinari. The Open champion has finished outside the top 6 just TWICE since May … and so of course he missed the cut while shooting 2 over on a soft course that everybody was tearing up. Sigh.

Fowler to miss second straight playoff event

By Will GrayAugust 27, 2018, 2:53 pm

With the Ryder Cup now just over a month away, Rickie Fowler will miss his second straight FedExCup playoff event.

Fowler withdrew from The Northern Trust because of a right oblique injury that flared up during top-20 finishes at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship. Fowler wrote on Instagram that he planned to be back "healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup."

But Fowler's name is not among the published field for this week's Dell Technologies Championship, which he won in 2015. He is currently 22nd in the points race, meaning that he is assured of a spot at next week's BMW Championship but likely won't advance to the season-ending Tour Championship should he miss a third straight event.

Fowler finished seventh among the eight automatic Ryder Cup qualifiers when the window closed after the PGA Championship, assuring himself of a spot on Jim Furyk's 12-man roster for Paris. He has represented the U.S. in the biennial matches three times since 2010.

Fowler was one of two notable omissions from the field at TPC Boston, as Open champion Francesco Molinari has also withdrawn. Molinari missed the cut last week at Ridgewood Country Club, but at 13th in points he is assured of making it to both the BMW and the 30-man finale next month at East Lake.

With no alternates in the playoffs, the field for this week's event which begins Friday is currently set at 98 players. Only the top 70 in the points race will advance to next week's event at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.

Thornberry earns McCormack Medal as top am

By Ryan LavnerAugust 27, 2018, 1:42 pm

Ole Miss senior Braden Thornberry was named the recipient of the McCormack Medal on Monday, given annually to the top male player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

As a result, Thornberry will be exempt into the 2019 U.S. Open and Open Championship – provided he remains amateur.

The 2017 NCAA individual champion, who has won a school-record 11 events for the Rebels, is planning to enter the second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School. If he advances to the final stage, ensuring at least some status on the developmental circuit, he would turn pro.

Thornberry recently lost in the Round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur. He was still able to maintain a slim advantage over Justin Suh, Collin Morikawa and newly minted U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland.

Recent winners of the award include Joaquin Niemann, Maverick McNealy, Jon Rahm and Matthew Fitzpatrick.  

Olesen can clinch Ryder Cup spot at home event

By Will GrayAugust 27, 2018, 1:16 pm

With European Ryder Cup qualification entering its final week, Thorbjorn Olesen is in prime position to make his debut in the biennial matches. What's more, he can clinch his spot on Thomas Bjorn's squad in front of partisan crowds in his native country.

This week's Made in Denmark represents the final event of the two-year qualifying window, with Olesen holding the eighth and final automatic spot by virtue of the World Points list. The Dane didn't play last week in the Czech Republic, but he caught a break when Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Rafael Cabrera-Bello failed to pass him in the standings with their play at The Northern Trust.

All three players could have supplanted Olesen for the final automatic spot with top-20 finishes in New Jersey, but none finished better than Poulter's tie for 48th. All three are expected to play this week's Dell Technologies Championship in Massachusetts, but that event will not count for European qualifying purposes.

The only avenue left to make a move in the standings is the tournament in Denmark, where Olesen will headline the field and will need to keep an eye on only two players. Both Eddie Pepperell and Matthew Fitzpatrick could theoretically pass Olesen in the standings, but both players would need to win the tournament to have a chance to do so.

It means that Olesen is the overwhelming favorite to become the fifth rookie out of eight automatic qualifiers for Bjorn's squad, with Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren already assured of making their Ryder Cup debuts next month. Olesen has finished T-12 or better in six of his last nine worldwide starts, including a win at the Italian Open and a T-3 finish at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Should Olesen qualify automatically, it would mean that Bjorn will have some tough choices to make with his four captain's picks on Sept. 5. In addition to Poulter, Casey and Cabrera-Bello, veterans Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson would also both require a pick to make the 12-man roster for Paris.

