Stanford finally wins major battle at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 16, 2018, 9:25 pm

This is how it had to end.

With one last agonizing trial to endure.

With one last punch in the gut leaving her to stagger off the 18th hole feeling as if she squandered yet another chance to win a major championship, maybe her last chance.

It all made sense.

That’s what Angela Stanford so eloquently explained through raking sobs of joy with her name being inscribed upon the Evian Championship trophy.

At 40, Stanford understood how the emotional upheaval she battled over the last four holes defined more than this day.

It defined her career.

“I know myself very well,” Stanford told GolfChannel.com. “I make a lot of bad swings, a lot of bad decisions, but, ultimately, I had to be me.

“I’m a fighter and a grinder, and I told myself `Let’s just keep fighting to the end.’ Whether it was going to end up good or bad, I wasn’t going to give up.”

That’s the attitude Stanford says she sees in her mother, Nan, who is amid a second battle with breast cancer. Stanford’s backstory made this victory all the more emotional. She won knowing her mother was back in Saginaw, Texas, watching the finish on TV with her father, Steve.

“My mom continues to blow me away with her attitude,” Stanford said. “Yes, she has her good days and her bad days, but she is a fighter.”

Stanford called her mom twice after winning, the first time as she walked to the trophy presentation. They couldn’t get much out the first time.

“I was crying; she was crying,” Stanford said.

They FaceTimed after she had the trophy in hand.

“I showed her the trophy,” Stanford said. “She may be the first to drink from it.”

Stanford has watched her mother sick in the mornings going though chemotherapy, but she marvels at how she bounces back. She could see the excitement in her parents during their video chat.

“I think they were starting the party without me,” she said.

It’s a party a long time in the planning.

“Eighteen years in the planning,” Stanford said.

Stanford arrived at Evian 0 for 76 in the majors.

She broke through all the scar tissue and doubt that built up in those disappointments.

“As the years go on, and you have all the near misses, you think, `Wow, am I ever going to get that close again?’” Stanford said. “For the longest time I thought I was a major winner. I thought I was good enough.

“Not getting it, doubt starts to creep in.”

Fifteen years ago, Stanford gave herself a chance to win the U.S. Women’s Open. Hilary Lunke beat her and Kelly Robbins in a playoff, but Stanford played as if it were only a matter of time until she won a major. She went on to win five LPGA titles and become a staple on the American Solheim Cup team.

The majors, however, became a string of disappointments.

“God is funny,” Stanford said. “He catches you off guard, just when you think maybe you’re done.”

Stanford looked as if she might be done more than once over the dizzying final four holes Sunday in France.

Five shots behind at day’s start, Stanford mounted a charge, tying Amy Olson for the lead after an eagle at the 15th. With 217 yards to the front of the green, she roped a 7-wood to 6 feet and made the putt.

Stanford punched the air in celebration.

A hole later, she felt like she got punched.

She double bogeyed the 16th. She pushed a terrible tee shot to the right, into thick rough, hacked her pitch through the green and nearly into a creek, then watched her next pitch come up short and roll back to her feet.

What was she thinking?

“I wanted to throw up,” Stanford said.

Old demons came to visit.

“Here you are again,” Stanford said to herself. “This is as close as you've been in I don't know how long. So now what?”

How about a finish no one saw coming?

Stanford holed a 25-foot birdie at the 17th to get back within one shot of Olson.

Stanford said she felt like throwing up again.

At the 18th, a tough finishing hole, Stanford hit her approach to 15 feet to give herself another birdie chance.

Still, true to the arc of her career, Stanford endured another blow. Her birdie putt somehow cruelly curled around the cup, dying behind the hole.

The miss weakened her knees. She dropped into a squat, before gathering herself and gazing up into the sky for the longest time.

“I thought, `I’ve lost another one,’” Stanford said. “I really thought I needed to make that to get into a playoff.

“That's when I started crying. I was like, `Man, it doesn't matter what I do, I'm never going to catch one of these.’”


Stanford was one shot back with Olson finishing up behind her, but fate veered Stanford’s way when Olson pulled her final tee shot into the rough. Olson had to pitch out and ended up making double bogey.

There was angst for Stanford as she signed autographs waiting behind the 18th green.

Olson, Mo Martin and Sei Young Kim all had putts inside 20 feet that could have forced a playoff. They all missed.

“Obviously, disappointed to finish the way I did,” said Olson, who had at least a share of the Sunday lead until missing that last putt. “Honestly, I did everything I could.”

Stanford’s victory is a popular one on tour.

Kristy McPherson, a close friend to Stanford, was early in her round at the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout in Arkansas when a Symetra Tour official tracked her down to inform her Stanford won.

“I had chill bumps,” McPherson said. “Winning a major has always been Angela’s goal. She would have traded her five LPGA victories for a major.”

Stanford rose as high as No. 6 in the world after winning twice in ’08 and again early in ’09. She went to majors expecting to win back then. Fellow tour pros could see Stanford’s frustration build as she failed to claim one. She entered this week No. 76 in the world rankings.

“I’m just really happy for her,” said Stacy Lewis, a two-time major winner and fellow Texan “For a long time, I think she let the fact that she hadn’t won a major define her and her career.

“But the last few years, you could see her more excited going to the majors again. She had a better attitude going to them. A win like this, it’s worth the wait.”

Both Lewis and McPherson said Stanford’s victory bolsters yet another major ambition Stanford holds.

“Angela really wants to be the American Solheim Cup captain,” McPherson said. “This really helps her with that.”

Stanford began working with a new coach last year, Todd Kolb in Sioux Falls, S.D. He also works with Kim Kaufman, who recommended him.

Winless since 2012 and about to turn 40, Stanford went to Kolb looking to rebuild her game. They went to work on her putting, short game and helping her find “clarity” in knowing how to address her misses, especially a hook off the tee.

“Watching Angela play those last four holes, it really exemplifies what she’s all about,” Kolb said. “She plays with a lot of grit. She’s tough, and tough people, they keep fighting.”

Stanford’s victory delivered more than a defining moment to her career. It delivered one for Evian, an event that has struggled to thrive in its new status as the tour’s fifth major.

Stanford helped make Evian everything you wanted in a major, with the risk/reward nature of Evian Golf Resort paving the way for bold charges, dispiriting stumbles and more drama than we’ve seen there in Evian’s first five years as a major.

With a week under blue skies providing a respite from its weather-plagued history since being moved to September as a major, Evian showed the promise it brings in a move to July next year.

Stanford will cherish the memories she won on the mountainside in the shadow of the French Alps. She will cherish the trophy, too.

“This thing may go everywhere with me for a while,” Stanford said. “I'm going to stare at it for a long time.”

Olson keeps positive attitude despite tough loss

By Randall MellSeptember 16, 2018, 10:02 pm

Amy Olson wasn’t devastated losing Sunday at the Evian Championship.

The self-described small town girl from Oxbow, N.D., told us she wouldn’t be.

“If my moment is going to come, it will come,” she said before sleeping on a two-shot lead on Saturday night. “If it doesn't, I'll be OK. I'm very content with my life and where I am. Obviously, winning adds greatly to it, but not as much as most people would think.”

Olson lost to Angela Stanford in gut-wrenching fashion, by one shot with a double bogey at the last.

It was gut wrenching because she held at least a share of Sunday’s lead all day, until tapping in her last putt.

Still, Olson, 26, took it exactly the way she said she would. She took it in stride, as a learning experience in her still young career.

“I'm very pleased,” she said. “This is my best finish, I believe, in a major so that's always a positive.

“Obviously, disappointed to finish the way I did, but, honestly, I did everything I could, and double bogeys happen.”

Olson was trying to make her first LPGA victory a major championship. While she didn’t win, she continued to show she has a game and disposition that seems built for majors. She played her way into the final pairing at the ANA Inspiration in April and picked up her first top 10 in a major there.

Olson doesn’t look at leaderboards. She said she didn’t know she had a one-shot lead on Stanford until after hitting her tee shot at the 18th. Her trouble began with her drive. She hooked it in deep rough. She wanted to know where she stood on the leaderboard before deciding how to play that shot. She pitched out into the fairway. She then left her approach 40 feet from the hole. She three putted from there.

Wu tops Wood to win third Euro title at KLM Open

By Associated PressSeptember 16, 2018, 4:23 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Ashun Wu of China birdied the 18th on Sunday to secure a one-stroke victory over Englishman Chris Wood at the KLM Open.

Wu watched his eagle putt on the final hole at The Dutch in Spijk slide just past the hole before tapping in for birdie and a four-round total of 16-under par.

Overnight leader Wood needed a birdie on the last to force a playoff, but could only manage a par five to finish second.

It was Wu's third career title on the European Tour and first since the 2016 Lyoness Open.

Thomas Detry of Belgium finished tied for third with Hideto Tanihara on 14 under.

Stanford wins Evian after Olson 3-putts

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 16, 2018, 2:47 pm

In a shocking conclusion to the Evian Championship, Angela Stanford won when Amy Olson double-bogeyed the final hole on Sunday in France. Here's what happened in the LPGA's final major of the year:

Leaderboard: Angela Stanford (-12), Austin Ernst (-11), Sei Young Kim (-11), Mo Martin (-11), Amy Olson (-11)

What it means: Stanford, 40, won her first major 15 years after losing a three-way playoff in the 2003 U.S. Women's Open against eventual winner Hilary Lunke and Kelly Robbins. It was the Texan's sixth LPGA win and first since 2012.

Round of the day: Going strictly by the numbers, Lizette Salas had the day's low round, a 6-under 65, but Sunday was about trophies, so we'll examine Stanford's 3-under 68. She was in the mix most of the day, and rose to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle-3 on the par-5 15th hole. But she immediately gave those strokes back by taking a disastrous double bogey on the par-3 16th. She gamely rolled in a birdie putt at the 17th to cut Olson's lead to one, and narrowly missed another birdie on 18. At that point she appeared finished, as Olson needed only a par on 18 to win.

Biggest disappointment: Had to be Olson, who was seeking her first LPGA win. She was playing steady if not spectacular golf and had missed only one fairway when she came to the par-4 18th. She then proceeded to hook her drive into trouble on the left. Her attempt to escape remained in the rough and by the time she put her third shot on the green, it was well short of the hole. She then gunned her first putt some 5 feet past, then missed the comebacker. Her 74 left her in a four-way tie for second place.

Shot of the day: Stanford's approach to the par-5 15th hole that set up her 7-foot eagle putt.

Quote of the day: "I know me very well, and I do a bunch of stupid stuff. But deep down I'm a fighter. I'm a grinder." - a tearful Stanford to Golf Channel's Tom Abbott

Bae closes in on recovering his Tour card

By Associated PressSeptember 16, 2018, 11:34 am

BOISE, Idaho — Sangmoon Bae shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events.

Bae matched ormer Arizona State player Scott Pinkney and Roberto Diaz at 14-under 199 at Hillcrest Country Club. Pinkney shot 63, and Diaz had a 65 on a day when 11 players were tied for the lead.

Pinckney returned to play the Web.com Tour this season after missing the majority of the 2017 season because of a back problem.

“It was hard sleeping. I couldn’t bend down,” Pinckney said. “When I had to sneeze, I tried to find something to brace myself. It just was not fun. ... My confidence was hanging by a thread, but I knew I had the game to compete on the PGA Tour and out here, so I just kept grinding and kept working hard. I focused so much on my health and body that it’s starting to pay off.”

Pinkney entered the week 101st in the race for 25 PGA Tour cards with $2,320. Last year, Seamus Power took the final card with $40,625.

Bae returned this season after two years of mandatory military service in South Korea. He’s 12th on the Finals money list with $38,156, with the 11 players ahead of him already locked in to earn cards.

Full-field scores from the Albertson’s Boise Open

“It has been a while since leading, throughout my military service and this year,” Bae said. “I am really happy to see my name on the leaderboard.”

Pinckney birdied five of his last seven holes, making a 12-footer on No. 18.

“It was awesome,” Pinckney said. “It was nice to get it up on that top shelf. It was a quick putt so I just wanted to get the right speed and it happened to go in for a nice finish.”

Diaz, 34th with $15,826, birdied Nos. 15-17 and saved par on 18 with a 25-footer.

“The last putt was very important,” Diaz said. “Obviously, every shot counts out here and more toward the 25 at the end, but I think that last putt made me more calm looking toward tomorrow.”

Max Homa was a stroke back after a 66. He’s 10th in the card chase with $44,700 — more than enough to lock up a card for next season.

Kyle Jones had a 64 to get to 12 under. He already earned a card as a top-25 finisher on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list.

The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings. Jones and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings. The Web.com Tour Championship is next week at Atlantic Beach Country Club in Florida.

