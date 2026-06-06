LIV Golf Andalucía: Dustin Johnson rides hole-in-one to 64 at Valderrama

The fans at Real Club Valderrama got a treat Saturday afternoon when former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson aced his 186-yard tee shot.

Johnson’s shot on the par-3 third managed to land softly before taking a few hopes and find its way into the cup.

It was the second hole-in-one of the week at LIV Golf Andalucia. Lucas Herbert, winner of the LIV event held outside of Washington D.C. last month, recorded the the tournament’s first ace. Herbert and Johnson’s efforts gave LIV the 17th and 18th hole-in-ones in league history.

“It’s always cool to make a hole-in-one,” Johnson told reporters after the round. “The previous two days I had hit really good shots; just did not turn out good. Today, when this one was in the air, I was like, this is as good a shot as I can hit.”

🔥DJ HOLE IN ONE 🔥



We've had our second ace of the week at Valderrama 🙌#LIVGolfAndalucia | @4AcesGC_ pic.twitter.com/kq8q8wdD0c — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) June 6, 2026

Johnson, who is the captain of LIV’s 4Aces, shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday. It was good for the lowest round on the day, and sent the 2020 Masters winner up the leaderboard in Sotogrande.

He sits T-4 with fellow Masters winner Jon Rahm. Also at 5 under through 54 holes in Spain are Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith.

Tyrrell Hatton, playing for the first time since becoming a father, has carded a 67-69-67 to open the tournament and carries a two-shot lead over Thomas Detry.

The leaderboards are looking stacked heading into Championship Sunday at Valderrama 📈#LIVGolfAndalucia pic.twitter.com/l28s9Jqdgs — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) June 6, 2026

What a day, DJ!

The “1" will certainly make Johnson smile when looking back over his card but it wasn’t the smoothest round despite the 64.

He double bogeyed on No. 17 before saving par on his way into the clubhouse.

“I know it’s weird, but I didn’t play bad the first day,” said Johnson, who finished with a 5-over 76 after 18 holes. “It was a really easy 5-over. Then obviously came back and played really nicely the last two days. Even today, I know I shot 7 under, which is a really good score, but I played the par 5s even.”

Johnson has had a penchant for strong play on the weekends recently. He rode a 64-66 on last weekend in South Korea, where he finished solo fourth.

While the Aces are in first in team play at 12 under, Johnson sits five shots off Hatton’s lead.

Hatton played the front nine Saturday in a bogey-free 3 under, with his putter carrying him to the 54-hole lead.

“It’s the same shape as what I’ve been using for the last few years,” said Hatton, who missed LIV Golf Korea for the birth of his daughter. “It’s just got an insert, so the ball comes off a little bit quicker … I feel comfortable with it. Different grip. Hopefully it works well tomorrow.”