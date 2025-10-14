Jon Rahm taking big break following first season without a tournament win

Jon Rahm heads into the longest break he’s ever had at the end of the year with plenty to digest. He was part of another winning Ryder Cup team. He won the LIV Golf individual title for the second straight year.

But it also was his first full season since he turned pro that the Spaniard didn’t win an individual tournament.

Rahm was runner-up four times on LIV Golf. He didn’t finish better than a tie for seventh in the three European Tour events and four majors he played. The only chance he had to win outside LIV was the PGA Championship, where he was briefly tied with Scottie Scheffler on Sunday before fading on the back nine, compounded by a bogey-double bogey-double bogey finish.

He told reporters in Spain, where he tied for ninth in the Spanish Open, he would not play again until the LIV Golf season opener in Saudi Arabia next year that starts Feb. 5.

“I’ve never had three months off, but I’m looking forward to it,” Rahm said. “Other athletes have it, and we’ll see. I’m lucky to be able to go home now, have a preseason, be a father, be with my family. And well, if I see that it’s too much, then maybe I won’t do it next year.”