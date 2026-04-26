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Chevron Championship 2026 prize money: How much Nelly Korda wins from $9M purse

  
Published April 26, 2026 05:49 PM
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
April 26, 2026 07:29 PM
The first major of the LPGA Tour season at Memorial Park was a splash, check out the best highlights from the final round of The Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda has climbed into the top 25 on the all-time list of LPGA major winners with her second win at the Chevon Championship.

Capturing her third career win at golf’s highest-level of competition, Korda can now stake her claim as a generational-defining talent with the makings of a Hall of Fame résumé.

Legacy is nice but money is green — and it helps the world go round, or so they say. Here’s how much Korda is bringing home from The Chevron Championship in Houston:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Nelly Korda$1,350,000
T2Ruoning Yin$732,384
T2Patty Tavatanakit$732,384
T4Yan Liu$429,922
T4Ina Yoon$429,922
6Hyo Joo Kim$313,730
T7Hannah Green$233,169
T7Lottie Woad$233,169
T7Ryann O’Toole$233,169
T10Angel Yin$181,265
T10Charley Hull$181,265
T12Haeran Ryu$130,447
T12Carlota Ciganda$130,447
T12Minami Katsu$130,447
T12Youmin Hwang$130,447
T12Jennifer Kupcho$130,447
T12Rio Takeda$130,447
T12Lexi Thompson$130,447
T12Yealimi Noh$130,447
T12Gaby Lopez$130,447
T21Celine Boutier$94,121
T21Maja Stark$94,121
T21Hye-Jin Choi$94,121
T21Akie Iwai$94,121
T21Miyu Yamashita$94,121
T21Jin Hee Im$94,121
T27Allisen Corpuz$74,596
T27Jenny Bae$74,596
T27Saki Baba$74,596
T27Mary Liu$74,596
T27Chiara Tamburlini$74,596
T27Jasmine Suwannapura$74,596
T34Pauline Roussin-Bouchard$60,770
T34Nanna Koerstz Madsen$60,770
T34Cassie Porter$60,770
T34Somi Lee$60,770
T38Megan Khang$47,583
T38Shannon Tan$47,583
T38Yuri Yoshida$47,583
T38Jing Yan$47,583
T38Erika Hara$47,583
T38Sora Kamiya$47,583
T38Yunseo Yang (a)$0
T38Farah O’Keefe (a)$0
T45Ingrid Lindblad$38,110
T45Melanie Green$38,110
T45Julia Lopez Ramirez$38,110
T49Perrine Delacour$32,301
T49Manon De Roey$32,301
T49Yana Wilson$32,301
T49Minjee Lee$32,301
T49Brooke M. Henderson$32,301
T49Asterisk Talley (a)$0
T55Ayaka Furue$27,422
T55Jessica Porvasnik$27,422
T55Nastasia Nadaud$27,422
T55Wei-Ling Hsu$27,422
T59Lauren Coughlin$22,717
T59Amy Yang$22,717
T59Peiyun Chien$22,717
T59Andrea Revuelta (a)$0
T59Mao Saigo$22,717
T59Linnea Strom$22,717
T59Paula Martin Sampedro (a)$0
T59Auston Kim$22,717