Chevron Championship 2026 prize money: How much Nelly Korda wins from $9M purse

Nelly Korda has climbed into the top 25 on the all-time list of LPGA major winners with her second win at the Chevon Championship.

Capturing her third career win at golf’s highest-level of competition, Korda can now stake her claim as a generational-defining talent with the makings of a Hall of Fame résumé.

Legacy is nice but money is green — and it helps the world go round, or so they say. Here’s how much Korda is bringing home from The Chevron Championship in Houston: