Chevron Championship 2026 prize money: How much Nelly Korda wins from $9M purse
Published April 26, 2026 05:49 PM
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
The first major of the LPGA Tour season at Memorial Park was a splash, check out the best highlights from the final round of The Chevron Championship.
Nelly Korda has climbed into the top 25 on the all-time list of LPGA major winners with her second win at the Chevon Championship.
Capturing her third career win at golf’s highest-level of competition, Korda can now stake her claim as a generational-defining talent with the makings of a Hall of Fame résumé.
Legacy is nice but money is green — and it helps the world go round, or so they say. Here’s how much Korda is bringing home from The Chevron Championship in Houston:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nelly Korda
|$1,350,000
|T2
|Ruoning Yin
|$732,384
|T2
|Patty Tavatanakit
|$732,384
|T4
|Yan Liu
|$429,922
|T4
|Ina Yoon
|$429,922
|6
|Hyo Joo Kim
|$313,730
|T7
|Hannah Green
|$233,169
|T7
|Lottie Woad
|$233,169
|T7
|Ryann O’Toole
|$233,169
|T10
|Angel Yin
|$181,265
|T10
|Charley Hull
|$181,265
|T12
|Haeran Ryu
|$130,447
|T12
|Carlota Ciganda
|$130,447
|T12
|Minami Katsu
|$130,447
|T12
|Youmin Hwang
|$130,447
|T12
|Jennifer Kupcho
|$130,447
|T12
|Rio Takeda
|$130,447
|T12
|Lexi Thompson
|$130,447
|T12
|Yealimi Noh
|$130,447
|T12
|Gaby Lopez
|$130,447
|T21
|Celine Boutier
|$94,121
|T21
|Maja Stark
|$94,121
|T21
|Hye-Jin Choi
|$94,121
|T21
|Akie Iwai
|$94,121
|T21
|Miyu Yamashita
|$94,121
|T21
|Jin Hee Im
|$94,121
|T27
|Allisen Corpuz
|$74,596
|T27
|Jenny Bae
|$74,596
|T27
|Saki Baba
|$74,596
|T27
|Mary Liu
|$74,596
|T27
|Chiara Tamburlini
|$74,596
|T27
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|$74,596
|T34
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|$60,770
|T34
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|$60,770
|T34
|Cassie Porter
|$60,770
|T34
|Somi Lee
|$60,770
|T38
|Megan Khang
|$47,583
|T38
|Shannon Tan
|$47,583
|T38
|Yuri Yoshida
|$47,583
|T38
|Jing Yan
|$47,583
|T38
|Erika Hara
|$47,583
|T38
|Sora Kamiya
|$47,583
|T38
|Yunseo Yang (a)
|$0
|T38
|Farah O’Keefe (a)
|$0
|T45
|Ingrid Lindblad
|$38,110
|T45
|Melanie Green
|$38,110
|T45
|Julia Lopez Ramirez
|$38,110
|T49
|Perrine Delacour
|$32,301
|T49
|Manon De Roey
|$32,301
|T49
|Yana Wilson
|$32,301
|T49
|Minjee Lee
|$32,301
|T49
|Brooke M. Henderson
|$32,301
|T49
|Asterisk Talley (a)
|$0
|T55
|Ayaka Furue
|$27,422
|T55
|Jessica Porvasnik
|$27,422
|T55
|Nastasia Nadaud
|$27,422
|T55
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|$27,422
|T59
|Lauren Coughlin
|$22,717
|T59
|Amy Yang
|$22,717
|T59
|Peiyun Chien
|$22,717
|T59
|Andrea Revuelta (a)
|$0
|T59
|Mao Saigo
|$22,717
|T59
|Linnea Strom
|$22,717
|T59
|Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
|$0
|T59
|Auston Kim
|$22,717