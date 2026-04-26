Nelly Korda en route to world No. 1 again after Chevron victory

Nelly Korda won the third major championship of her career on Sunday, after she dominated the field all week at The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park.

Korda secured her 17th LPGA Tour win by five strokes and christened the new “victory pool” in Houston with a plunge to celebrate. With the major win, she is projected to supplant Jeeno Thitikul as world No. 1.

The latest Rolex Rankings will be officially released on Monday. This would mark the second time in her career that she climbed to world No. 1 after a major championship win. The first time was in 2021 after her victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap Nelly Korda celebrated her win at The Chevron Championship by leaping into the victory pool at Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.

Make no mistake, Korda is no stranger to being the top dog. She was No. 1 in the world from March 24, 2024, through August 3, 2025— a total of 71 weeks atop the rankings. Korda was usurped by Thitikul, who had held the title ever since.

Korda is now the eighth player in history to win The Chevron Championship at least twice; her first win was in 2024. She’s also just the fifth player ever to record a wire-to-wire victory at the season’s first major.

Aside from adding to the record books, the three-time major winner has also added to her bank account, thanks to the $1.35 million winner’s check this week from Chevron. She’s now ranked No. 6 all-time on the LPGA’s career money list, leapfrogging Inbee Park and Thitikul.

At the top of her game so far in 2026, Korda is proving she’s back to her old winning ways and isn’t taking her foot off of the gas after a zero-win season last year. This year is the fourth season of her career with multiple victories (Hilton Grand Vacations TOC) and it’s only April.