Where Nelly Korda stands on list of players with the most LPGA wins

Nelly Korda won for a second time at The Chevon Championship, and with her major count increasing to three, now seems as good as any to look at where she stands on the LPGA Tour’s career wins list.

Korda still remains well behind Kathy Whitworth’s record 88 LPGA wins but she is now tied for 33rd on the all-time list along with Dottie Pepper, Beverly Hanson and Ayako Okamoto.

Here’s the top 10 among career LPGA wins and what the active list looks like:

Who has won the most LPGA tournaments?

Kathy Whitworth (88) Mickey Wright (82) Annika Sorenstam (72) Louise Suggs (61) Patty Berg (60) Betsy Rawls (55) Nancy Lopez (48) JoAnne Carner (43) Sandra Haynie (42) (tied) Babe Zaharias, Karie Webb (41)

Which active player has the most LPGA wins?

Lydia Ko (23) Nelly Korda (17) Yani Tseng (15) Jin Young Ko (15) Brooke Henderson (14) Sei Young Kim (13) Ariya Jutanugarn (12) (tied) Minjee Lee, Jiyai Shin, Lexi Thompson (11)



Most majors in LPGA history

Berg is the LPGA’s leader in major championship titles with 15.

Berg’s winning span ranged from 1937 through 1958, the longest of any of her peers. She finished with two more than Wright, who won 13 majors from 1958 through 1966.

Suggs won 11, while Sorenstam and Zaharias captured 10 majors.

6 American players have won their 3rd @LPGA major before age 28:



Patty Berg

Louise Suggs

Betsy Rawls

Mickey Wright

Kathy Whitworth

Amy Alcott



Nelly would join them with a win today — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) April 26, 2026

Active players with most major wins

Tseng, who withdrew from The Chevron this week, has five major wins. The 37-year-old Taiwanese native was ranked No. 1 in the world rankings for 109 straight weeks. Her last major win came in 2011.

A four-way tie exists for second place among active players as Lydia Ko, Korda, Lee and Anna Nordqvist all have three major wins.

2026 women’s golf majors: Schedule, locations, venues and dates Here’s the rundown of the biggest professional events in women’s golf in 2026 following this week’s Chevron Championship in Houston.

What is the record for most LPGA tournaments without a major?

Twenty-seven career wins on the LPGA Tour is the record for most without a major victory. That distinction belongs to Jane Blalock.

Blalock also went on to make the cut at a record 299 consecutive tournaments in her career.