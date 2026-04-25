Nelly Korda leads by five but leaves the door open at Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda wasn’t too concerned Friday when asked about the pressure of carrying a weighty lead into the weekend at The Chevron Championship.

Her attitude was: If I make a mistake, so be it. Move on (her language was a little more colorful).

That attitude was tested Saturday at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Korda led by as many as eight and never fewer than five, shooting 70 to reach 16 under and carry that latter advantage into the final round of the season’s first major. Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Korda in Round 3, scrambled to a 3-under 69 to post 11 under.

Ruoning Yin (66) and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (67) share third place at 10 under.

Korda began the day with a six-stroke lead and birdied four of her first six holes to move eight clear of the field. But then the well ran dry. She had a hard lip-out to make bogey at the par-5 eighth, had a three-putt bogey at the par-4 13th, and had several missed birdie efforts inside 15 feet, including at the 14th, 15th and 16th holes.

Her final birdie putt of the day at the par-4 18th also drifted wide.

Notably, all the misses were to the right.

Tavantankit had her own issues, continuing to miss greens – she’s hit only 31 of 54 through three rounds – but she made only one bogey (her first of the championship) in maintaining that second-place position.

Tavatanakit won this championship in 2021, the same year Korda won her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA. Korda won major No. 2 at the 2024 Chevron Championship.