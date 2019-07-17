148th Open Championship: Wednesday

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the United States joke as they walk off the 1st tee during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)