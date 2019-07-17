148th Open Championship: Wednesday

Images from Wednesday's practice round for the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the United States joke as they walk off the 1st tee during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson tees off from the first hole during a practice session at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 17, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson of the United States and Jordan Spieth of the United States look on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson of the United States look on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on the 18th green during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
A sign supporting Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is seen on a house during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Tyrrell Hatton of England and Niall Horan walk along the fairway during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Justin Rose shelters from the rain under an umbrella on the 14th hole (photo by David Blunsden/Action Plus via Getty Images)
England's Paul Casey eats a sandwich during a practice session at The 148th Open golf Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 17, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy waves to fans on the 18th green during the final practice prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood of England (L) plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
