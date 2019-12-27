Justin Rose

Rose has won four European Tour and 10 PGA Tour events since 2010, with one in every year other than 2016. A constant major threat with 11 top-10s in the last 10 years, his major breakthrough came in 2013 at Merion, where he handed Phil Mickelson his sixth U.S. Open runner-up. In 2016, Rose recorded the first hole-in-one in Olympic history and took home the gold medal for Great Britain. He played on four of five European Ryder Cup teams in the last decade, compiling a 10-7-2 record and winning the cup three times, often pairing with Henrik Stenson to the dismay of American opponents. He's risen to world No. 1 four different times, albeit for 13 total weeks.