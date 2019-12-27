Looking back on the decade in golf and those players who left their mark on it.
Park won 18 of her 19 LPGA titles this decade, including six of her seven majors. No player on the LPGA or PGA Tour racked up more majors victories in the last 10 years than Inbee, who added Olympic gold to her list of accomplishments in 2016.
Arguably the most dominant over-50 player in history, Langer owns the all-time record for senior majors, with 11, bookending the decade with his first, the 2010 Senior Open Championship, and most recent, the 2019 Senior Open Championship. Thirty of his 40 PGA Tour Champions titles have been won since 2010. He won the season-long Charles Schwab Cup five times and the Byron Nelson Award for low scoring average in five consecutive years (2014-18).
Since 2010, Rory McIlroy has won 18 times on the PGA Tour, adding in six more titles on the European Tour. He's won two FedExCups, three Races to Dubai, and three PGA Tour Player of the Year awards. His four major wins tie him with Brooks Koepka for the most of the decade. He was a member of all five European Ryder Cup teams, compiling an 11-9-4 record and winning the cup four times. He added his first Players Championship to close out the decade in 2019.
Koepka has ripped off four major wins in the last three years, tying him with McIlroy, who hasn't won one since 2014, for the most of the decade. He was the PGA Tour's Player of the Year in 2018 and the PGA of America's Player of the Year in 2018 and '19. He exits the decade in the middle of his fourth reign as the Official World Golf Ranking's No. 1.
In spite of all his struggles the last 10 years, no player spent more time atop the Official World Golf Ranking than Woods, who was No. 1 for 103 weeks. He started the decade reeling from an infidelity scandal and spent much of the rest of it ravaged by injury, still managing to win 11 times on Tour. Having fought back from four different back surgeries and through personal shame, Woods closed out the most turbulent decade of his life with his 15th major victory, his 82nd PGA Tour victory and first victory as a (playing) captain, at the Presidents Cup.
Like Woods atop the OWGR, no woman spent more time atop the Rolex Rankings than Tseng, at 109 weeks. She won 13 times in a three-year period from 2010-2012, taking four majors, tying McIlroy and Koepka for the second most of the decade, behind Park.
Spieth picked up his first pro win at the 2013 John Deere Classic as a non-member, and he was off to the races. Thereafter, he won 10 more times on Tour, adding three legs of the grand slam: the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open. In 2015 alone, he won the Valspar Championship, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the John Deere Classic, the Tour Championship and the FedExCup.
Johnson and McIlroy tied for the most PGA Tour victories of the 2010s, with 18 each. A model of consistency, Johnson won at least one Tour title in each season, if not each year (2014). The 2016 U.S. Open winner ascended to world No. 1 on five different occasions. Only one man in history has won more World Golf Championships than Johnson's six (Tiger Woods).
Ko won 15 LPGA titles from 2012-2018, claiming her first two, the 2012 and 13 Canadian Women's Opens, as a 15- and 16-year-old amateur. The maiden win made her the youngest player in history to win an LPGA event. She was the LPGA Rookie of the Year in 2014 and the Player of the Year in 2015. She won back-to-back Races to the CME Globe in 2014 and '15 and the Rolex Major Annika Award in 2016, the year she picked up her second and most recent major win. Lydia spent 104 weeks at world No. 1, behind only Yani and Inbee.
Rose has won four European Tour and 10 PGA Tour events since 2010, with one in every year other than 2016. A constant major threat with 11 top-10s in the last 10 years, his major breakthrough came in 2013 at Merion, where he handed Phil Mickelson his sixth U.S. Open runner-up. In 2016, Rose recorded the first hole-in-one in Olympic history and took home the gold medal for Great Britain. He played on four of five European Ryder Cup teams in the last decade, compiling a 10-7-2 record and winning the cup three times, often pairing with Henrik Stenson to the dismay of American opponents. He's risen to world No. 1 four different times, albeit for 13 total weeks.
Rose's Ryder Cup running mate went 8-4-0 in three appearances for the European side. In the last decade, Stenson claimed the 2013 FedExCup, 2013 Race to Dubai, 2016 Open Championship, 2016 Olympic silver medal, and the 2016 Race to Dubai. His Sunday duel with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon was one the great final rounds in major championship history. That closing 63 saw Stenson set a new Open scoring record at 20 under par.
Only seven on Mickelson's 44 PGA Tour titles have come in the last 10 years, but two of them were majors: the 2010 Masters and the 2013 Open Championship. Lefty racked up five of his 11 career major runner-ups in the last decade. A member of every U.S. team since 1994, Mickelson finally saw that streak come to an end in 2019, when he wasn't apart of the Presidents Cup in Australia. He also in 2019 dropped out of the OWGR top 50 for the first time since 1993.
Only six men won multiple majors in the 2010s: McIlroy (4), Koepka (4), Spieth (3), Mickelson (2), Martin Kaymer (2) and Gerry Watson (2). The owner of two green jackets, Watson won at Augusta in 2012, put the green jacket on Adam Scott in 2013 and had Scott return the favor in 2014. All of Watson's 14 PGA Tour wins have come since 2010. A member of seven American Ryder and Presidents Cup teams, Watson was also part of the U.S. Olympic contingent in Rio in 2016.
It's the best resume no one talks about. In the last decade, Kaymer won the 2010 PGA Championship, the 2010 Race to Dubai, the 2014 Players Championship, and the 2014 U.S. Open (by eight). He rose to world No. 1 in 2011 and sank the clinching putt at the 2012 Ryder Cup, capping off the Europeans' historic comeback at Medinah.
The full list of OWGR No. 1s since 2010: Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka
The full list of Rolex No. 1s since 2010: Lorena Ochoa, Jiyai Shin, Ai Miyazato, Cristie Kerr, Yani Tseng, Stacy Lewis, Inbee Park, Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn, So Yeon Ryu, Sung Hyun Park, Shanshan Feng, and Jin Young Ko
