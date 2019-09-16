Images of PGA Tour winners in the 2019-20 season.
Joaquin Niemann of Chile poses with the trophy after winning A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier held at the Old White TPC course on September 15, 2019 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
