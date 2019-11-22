A look at the 2019 Rolex LPGA Players Awards at the CME Group Tour Championship.
So Yeon Ryu of Korea poses for a photo on the green carpet at the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Lexi Thompson of the United States poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam of Sweden poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Celine Boutier of France poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Cheyenne Knight of the United States poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea (right) poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Stacy Lewis of the United States speaks to the media on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Brooke Henderson of Canada receives the Founders Award during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea is presented with the Rolex Annika Major Award by Annika Sorenstam during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
LPGA commissioner Michael Whan presents the Rolex Player of the Year award to Jin Young Ko of South Korea during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea poses with the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Jin Young Ko of South Korea poses with the Rolex Player of the Year and Rolex Annika Major Award trophy during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
