2019 Rolex LPGA Players Awards

A look at the 2019 Rolex LPGA Players Awards at the CME Group Tour Championship.

So Yeon Ryu

1 / 12

So Yeon Ryu

So Yeon Ryu of Korea poses for a photo on the green carpet at the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lexi Thompson

2 / 12

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson of the United States poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Annika Sorenstam

3 / 12

Annika Sorenstam

Former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam of Sweden poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Celine Boutier

4 / 12

Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier of France poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cheyenne Knight

5 / 12

Cheyenne Knight

Cheyenne Knight of the United States poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jeongeun Lee6

6 / 12

Jeongeun Lee6

Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea (right) poses for a photo on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stacy Lewis

7 / 12

Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis of the United States speaks to the media on the green carpet during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brooke Henderson

8 / 12

Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson of Canada receives the Founders Award during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jin Young Ko, Annika Sorenstam

9 / 12

Jin Young Ko, Annika Sorenstam

Jin Young Ko of South Korea is presented with the Rolex Annika Major Award by Annika Sorenstam during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jin Young Ko, Mike Whan

10 / 12

Jin Young Ko, Mike Whan

LPGA commissioner Michael Whan presents the Rolex Player of the Year award to Jin Young Ko of South Korea during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jeongeun Lee6

11 / 12

Jeongeun Lee6

Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea poses with the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jin Young Ko

12 / 12

Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko of South Korea poses with the Rolex Player of the Year and Rolex Annika Major Award trophy during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 21, 2019 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

