The game's best have arrived for the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Here's a look at some of the best photos from the practice rounds.
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a tee shot during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace of England jokes as the walks off the fifth green during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States signs his autograph for a fan during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot as caddie Joe LaCava looks on during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Danny Willett of England plays a second shot on the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Abraham Ancer of of Mexico waits with his caddie on the ninth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jason Day of Australia (R) talks with caddie Steve Williams on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Amateur Viktor Hovland of Norway walks up the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Paul Casey of England plays a shot from the 18th tee during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner of the United States walks off after playing a shot during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed of the United States (L) and his wife, Justine Karain, talk on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
ustin Thomas of the United States (L) and Jordan Spieth of the United States react to a missed putt on the third hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs with Shane Lowry of Northern Ireland during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
