119th U.S. Open: Best of practice rounds

The game's best have arrived for the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Here's a look at some of the best photos from the practice rounds. 

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a tee shot during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace of England jokes as the walks off the fifth green during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States signs his autograph for a fan during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot as caddie Joe LaCava looks on during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Danny Willett

Danny Willett

Danny Willett of England plays a second shot on the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer of of Mexico waits with his caddie on the ninth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 10, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Steve Williams

Jason Day and Steve Williams

Jason Day of Australia (R) talks with caddie Steve Williams on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Alan Bratton

Viktor Hovland

Amateur Viktor Hovland of Norway walks up the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Paul Casey

Paul Casey

Paul Casey of England plays a shot from the 18th tee during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner of the United States walks off after playing a shot during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed

Patrick and Justine Reed

Patrick Reed of the United States (L) and his wife, Justine Karain, talk on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

ustin Thomas of the United States (L) and Jordan Spieth of the United States react to a missed putt on the third hole during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

(L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland laughs with Shane Lowry of Northern Ireland during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 11, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

