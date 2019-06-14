119th U.S. Open: Friday

Images from Day 2 of the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States and Joel Dahmen of the United States walk up the seventh hole during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 14th green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States reacts after a shot on the seventh green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States chips to the green on the sixth hole during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

