2020 LPGA winners

Images of winners on the LPGA tour during the 2020 season.

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions: Gaby Lopez

Gaby Lopez of Mexico poses with the trophy after winning the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images

