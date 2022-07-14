Fashion looks from Day 1 of The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
1 / 23
Easily the most custom look of the day: Max Homa sported a 150th Open-embroidered shirt to celebrate the occasion (and playing with Tiger Woods).
Getty Images
2 / 23
Si Woo is clearly pro-PGA.
3 / 23
John Daly wears bold, purple, skull-covered pants while his son, who plays at Arkansas, sports a more subdued Hooters hat – a known sponsor of both Daly men.
4 / 23
A close-up look at Molinari’s Nike Air Max shoes.
5 / 23
Minkyu wears an eye-catching sweater that could double as an optical illusion.
6 / 23
Round 1 leader Cam Young opted for subtle style with a classic pair of FootJoys.
7 / 23
Continuing his trend of somber attire since his return to action, Mickelson went for a casual all-black look, including a collar-less black t-shirt.
8 / 23
The Australian paired steel blue pants with an oversized skull motif down the side of his shirt.
9 / 23
Are you really a Rory McIlroy fan if you don’t have his face all over your shirt?
10 / 23
JT also opted for all black to start the day, but it’s a totally different vibe than Mickelson’s outfit. Peep the jogger-style pants.
11 / 23
Sleek black shoes, complete with a shiny toe, were on display thanks to the short pants.
12 / 23
JT broke the black trend when it got chilly, opting for the green camo pullover he wore on his first day out at the Old Course with Tiger Woods over the weekend. Good luck, perhaps?
13 / 23
Viktor seemed to take a unique spin on a chevron/Argyle patterned shirt.
14 / 23
An amateur in contention? Made even better by his Stanford bucket hat.
15 / 23
Xander might not have had the most eye-catching outfit of the day, but the pine green and patterned black pullover portrayed modern sophistication on the Old Course.
16 / 23
A pop of red and unique stripes made it easy to spot Mingyu from a mile away.
17 / 23
Frittelli was bright and airy in blue.
18 / 23
Classic Tiger: blue and white color scheme, crisp vest and clean, white shoes.
19 / 23
Rory let his shoes do the talking on day one, opting for a pale yellow pullover and bright shoes.
20 / 23
A close-up look at Rory’s neon kicks.
21 / 23
World No. 1 Scheffler wearing the GOAT’s gear.
22 / 23
Kazuki channeling tropical vibes despite the chilly Scottish weather.
23 / 23
The polar opposite of JT and Phil’s looks, Sergio opted for a white party vibe and uber-reflective shades.
Recent Galleries
Some of the best (and worst) looks from Day 1 of The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Take a look at St. Andrews, Scotland through the eyes of someone who once called The Home of Golf home.
Images from the Par 3 Contest held Wednesday at Augusta National, home of the 86th Masters Tournament.