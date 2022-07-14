×

Fashion looks on Day 1 of the 150th Open Championship

Fashion looks from Day 1 of The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Max Homa

1 / 23

Max Homa

Easily the most custom look of the day: Max Homa sported a 150th Open-embroidered shirt to celebrate the occasion (and playing with Tiger Woods).

Getty Images

Si Woo Kim

2 / 23

Si Woo Kim

Si Woo is clearly pro-PGA.

Getty Images

John Daly and John Daly II

3 / 23

John Daly and John Daly II

John Daly wears bold, purple, skull-covered pants while his son, who plays at Arkansas, sports a more subdued Hooters hat – a known sponsor of both Daly men.

Getty Images

Francesco Molinari

4 / 23

Francesco Molinari

A close-up look at Molinari’s Nike Air Max shoes.

Getty Images

Minkyu Kim

5 / 23

Minkyu Kim

Minkyu wears an eye-catching sweater that could double as an optical illusion.

Getty Images

Cameron Young

6 / 23

Cameron Young

Round 1 leader Cam Young opted for subtle style with a classic pair of FootJoys.

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson

7 / 23

Phil Mickelson

Continuing his trend of somber attire since his return to action, Mickelson went for a casual all-black look, including a collar-less black t-shirt.

Getty Images

Min Woo Lee

8 / 23

Min Woo Lee

The Australian paired steel blue pants with an oversized skull motif down the side of his shirt.

Getty Images

Rory Fans

9 / 23

Rory Fans

Are you really a Rory McIlroy fan if you don’t have his face all over your shirt?

Getty Images

Justin Thomas

10 / 23

Justin Thomas

JT also opted for all black to start the day, but it’s a totally different vibe than Mickelson’s outfit. Peep the jogger-style pants.

Getty Images

Justin Thomas

11 / 23

Justin Thomas

Sleek black shoes, complete with a shiny toe, were on display thanks to the short pants.

Getty Images

Justin Thomas

12 / 23

Justin Thomas

JT broke the black trend when it got chilly, opting for the green camo pullover he wore on his first day out at the Old Course with Tiger Woods over the weekend. Good luck, perhaps?

Getty Images

Viktor Hovland

13 / 23

Viktor Hovland

Viktor seemed to take a unique spin on a chevron/Argyle patterned shirt.

Getty Images

Barclay Brown (a)

14 / 23

Barclay Brown (a)

An amateur in contention? Made even better by his Stanford bucket hat.

Getty Images

Xander Schauffele

15 / 23

Xander Schauffele

Xander might not have had the most eye-catching outfit of the day, but the pine green and patterned black pullover portrayed modern sophistication on the Old Course.

Getty Images

Mingyu Cho

16 / 23

Mingyu Cho

A pop of red and unique stripes made it easy to spot Mingyu from a mile away.

Getty Images

Dylan Frittelli

17 / 23

Dylan Frittelli

Frittelli was bright and airy in blue.

Getty Images

Tiger Woods

18 / 23

Tiger Woods

Classic Tiger: blue and white color scheme, crisp vest and clean, white shoes.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

19 / 23

Rory McIlroy

Rory let his shoes do the talking on day one, opting for a pale yellow pullover and bright shoes.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

20 / 23

Rory McIlroy

A close-up look at Rory’s neon kicks.

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler

21 / 23

Scottie Scheffler

World No. 1 Scheffler wearing the GOAT’s gear.

Getty Images

Kazuki Higa

22 / 23

Kazuki Higa

Kazuki channeling tropical vibes despite the chilly Scottish weather.

Getty Images

Sergio Garcia

23 / 23

Sergio Garcia

The polar opposite of JT and Phil’s looks, Sergio opted for a white party vibe and uber-reflective shades.

Getty Images

Recent Galleries