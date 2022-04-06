Images from the Par 3 Contest held Wednesday at Augusta National, home of the 86th Masters Tournament.
1 / 11
Wife of Talor Gooch of the United States, Ally Gooch and daughter Collins Gooch during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 / 11
Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea Garcia during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
3 / 11
Sir Nick Faldo of England and wife Lindz Faldo during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
4 / 11
Max Homa of the United States and wife Lacey Croom during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
5 / 11
Jordan Schwartzel, son of Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, plays a shot during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
6 / 11
Daughters of Paul Casey of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain, Astaria Casey and Azalea Garcia during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
7 / 11
Paul Casey of England, wife Pollyanna Woodward and children Lex and Astaria during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
8 / 11
Sergio Garcia of Spain, wife Angela Garcia and their daughter Azalea Garcia son Enzo Garcia during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
9 / 11
Jon Rahm of Spain, wife Kelley Cahill and son Kepa Rahm during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
10 / 11
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa, wife Rose van Rooyen and daughter Valarie van Rooyen during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
11 / 11
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and his daughter during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
