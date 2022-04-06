×

Best of: 86th Masters Tournament, Par 3 Contest

Images from the Par 3 Contest held Wednesday at Augusta National, home of the 86th Masters Tournament.

Ally and Collins Gooch

1 / 11

Ally and Collins Gooch

Wife of Talor Gooch of the United States, Ally Gooch and daughter Collins Gooch during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sergio and Azalea Garcia

2 / 11

Sergio and Azalea Garcia

Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea Garcia during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nick and Lindz Faldo

3 / 11

Nick and Lindz Faldo

Sir Nick Faldo of England and wife Lindz Faldo during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Max Homa and Lacey Croom

4 / 11

Max Homa and Lacey Croom

Max Homa of the United States and wife Lacey Croom during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Charl Schwartzel's son Jordan

5 / 11

Charl Schwartzel's son Jordan

Jordan Schwartzel, son of Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, plays a shot during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Paul Casey's daughter Astaria; Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea

6 / 11

Paul Casey's daughter Astaria; Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea

Daughters of Paul Casey of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain, Astaria Casey and Azalea Garcia during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Paul Casey and family

7 / 11

Paul Casey and family

Paul Casey of England, wife Pollyanna Woodward and children Lex and Astaria during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sergio Garcia and family

8 / 11

Sergio Garcia and family

Sergio Garcia of Spain, wife Angela Garcia and their daughter Azalea Garcia son Enzo Garcia during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jon Rahm and family

9 / 11

Jon Rahm and family

Jon Rahm of Spain, wife Kelley Cahill and son Kepa Rahm during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Erik van Rooyen and family

10 / 11

Erik van Rooyen and family

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa, wife Rose van Rooyen and daughter Valarie van Rooyen during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Louis Oosuthuizen and daughter

11 / 11

Louis Oosuthuizen and daughter

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and his daughter during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Recent Galleries