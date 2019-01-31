83rd Masters Tournament: Friday

Images from Friday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky, fiancee of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), attends the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley's shoes

A detail of the shoes of Keegan Bradley of the United States during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jason Day

Jason Day of Australia reacts on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar of the United States walks on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner of the United States reacts to his putt on the second green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

