Images from Monday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his shot on the 12th tee as caddie Joe LaCava and Justin Thomas of the United States look on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States, Justin Thomas of the United States and Fred Couples of the United States skip balls across the water hazard on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States and his caddie Joe LaCava walk across the Nelson Bridge on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas of the United States, Tiger Woods of the United States and Fred Couples of the United States walk on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrons walk past a leaderboard during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of the United States and his caddie walk during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of the United States stands next to a pin flag on the third green during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Alexander Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Rose of England and his caddie Mark Fulcher look on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Harry Diamond look on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)