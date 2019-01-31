83rd Masters Tournament: Monday

Images from Monday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods

1 / 14

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his shot on the 12th tee as caddie Joe LaCava and Justin Thomas of the United States look on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Fred Couples

2 / 14

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Fred Couples

Tiger Woods of the United States, Justin Thomas of the United States and Fred Couples of the United States skip balls across the water hazard on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tiger Woods

3 / 14

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States and his caddie Joe LaCava walk across the Nelson Bridge on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Fred Couples

4 / 14

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Fred Couples

Justin Thomas of the United States, Tiger Woods of the United States and Fred Couples of the United States walk on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Patrons

5 / 14

Patrons

Patrons walk past a leaderboard during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson

6 / 14

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

J.B. Holmes

7 / 14

J.B. Holmes

J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

8 / 14

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka

9 / 14

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka of the United States and his caddie walk during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson

10 / 14

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the United States stands next to a pin flag on the third green during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bubba Watson

11 / 14

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Alexander Noren

12 / 14

Alexander Noren

Alexander Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Justin Rose

13 / 14

Justin Rose

Justin Rose of England and his caddie Mark Fulcher look on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy

14 / 14

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Harry Diamond look on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images