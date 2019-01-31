Images from Saturday at the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger Woods of the United States walks with caddie Joe LaCava on the 12th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A detail of a green jacket during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
A detail as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland stands on the second green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar of the United States shakes hands with Phil Mickelson of the United States on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tony Finau of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Adam Scott of Australia stands on the second green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges patrons as he walks off the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts to his putt on the 13th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed of the United States reacts on the second green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts on the second tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler of the United States walks on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson of the United States acknowledges patrons on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Eddie Pepperell of England fist bumps marker Jeff Knox on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tony Finau of the United States fist bumps caddie Gregory Bodine on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas of the United States reacts on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)