83rd Masters Tournament: Thursday

Images from Thursday's opening round of the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National.
1 / 12
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks to the eighth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 / 12
Amateur Takumi Kanaya of Japan reacts on the third green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
3 / 12
Fred Couples of the United States reacts on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
4 / 12
Adam Scott of Australia talks to caddie Paul Tesori on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
5 / 12
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
6 / 12
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
7 / 12
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges patrons on the third green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
8 / 12
Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
9 / 12
Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates with caddie Phillip Mollica after making an eagle on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
10 / 12
Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the sixth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
11 / 12
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
12 / 12
Danny Willett of England walks on the second hole with caddie Sam Haywood during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)