83rd Masters Tournament: Thursday

Images from Thursday's opening round of the 83rd Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Rory

1 / 12

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks to the eighth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kanaya

2 / 12

Takumi Kanaya

Amateur Takumi Kanaya of Japan reacts on the third green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Couples

3 / 12

Fred Couples

Fred Couples of the United States reacts on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Scott

4 / 12

Adam Scott

Adam Scott of Australia talks to caddie Paul Tesori on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Schauffele

5 / 12

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fowler

6 / 12

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

McIlroy

7 / 12

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges patrons on the third green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reed

8 / 12

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kizzire

9 / 12

Patton Kizzire

Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates with caddie Phillip Mollica after making an eagle on the second green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Woods

10 / 12

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the sixth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Woods

11 / 12

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Willett

12 / 12

Danny Willett

Danny Willett of England walks on the second hole with caddie Sam Haywood during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images